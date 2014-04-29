Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: Personal Values Employers Want in Employees

By John Daly for The Key Class | April 29, 2014 | 5:34 p.m.

Last week we looked at critical skills employers seek. Today, let’s examine the personal values employers want in employees. Again, I draw upon lists compiled by Drs. Randall S. and Katharine Hansen from numerous studies.

Values, personality traits and personal characteristics are just as important as skills to employers. When writing résumés, cover letters and answering interview questions, look for ways to weave examples of these characteristics into them.

Here is the Hansen List of the 10 most important categories of values.

» Honesty/Integrity/Morality. In light of the many recent corporate scandals, employers probably respect personal integrity more than any other value. So emphasize that you are a seasoned pro whose honesty and integrity support effective leadership and optimize business relationships.

» Adaptability/Flexibility. Show that you are open to new concepts and ideas and can work either independently or as part of a team. Stress that you are capable of handling multiple tasks or projects. Use words like highly adaptable, positive, resilient, mobile, patient risk-taker open to new ideas.

» Dedication/Hard-Working/Work Ethic/Tenacity. Employers want job-seekers who love what they do and will stick with it until they solve the problem and get the job done. Use words like: I am a productive worker with a solid work ethic who maximizes my effort to successfully complete tasks.

» Dependability/Reliability/Responsibility. These are extremely important to employers. They want to know that they can count on you to show up on time and take responsibility for your actions. Emphasize that you are a dependable, responsible contributor committed to success and excellence.

» Loyalty. Even when the company is not necessarily loyal to its employees, employers want workers who will have a strong devotion to the company. Include words on your résumé or in conversation, such as I am a loyal and dedicated manager with an excellent work record.

» Positive/Motivated/Passionate/Energetic. The job-seekers who get hired and the employees who get promoted are the ones with drive and passion — and who demonstrate this enthusiasm through their words and actions. Use words that convey you are an energetic performer with a passion for work. Show that you have a positive, upbeat attitude.

» Professionalism. Show that you act in a responsible and fair manner in both your personal and work life. This is a sign of maturity and self-confidence; avoid being petty. You can illustrate that you are a conscientious go-getter who is dedicated, organized and committed to professionalism.

» Self-Confidence. If you believe in yourself, in your unique mix of skills, education and abilities, your prospective employer will also feel the same. Show confidence in what you can offer employers. State outright that you are a confident, hard-working employee committed to excellence.

» Self-Motivated/Independent Worker Needing Little or No Supervision. Teamwork is always important to employers as is the ability to work independently, with minimal supervision. Tell the prospective employer that you are a highly motivated self-starter who takes initiative with little supervision.

» Willingness to Learn. No matter what your age, no matter how much experience you have, you should always be willing to learn a new skill or technique. Jobs are constantly changing and evolving, and you must show an openness to grow and learn with that change. Say that you are an enthusiastic, knowledge-hungry learner, eager to meet challenges and assimilate new concepts.

While your skills are critical tools, don’t forget that your personal values are necessary to your success at work. Once you have assessed the necessary skills and values you need to win a job or advance in it, don’t forget to document them and market yourself, in both your job search (résumé, cover letter and interview answers) and during your efforts for career advancement.

What’s More, On Video

How can you match your personal qualities to the job?

(WorkLifeGroup video)

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or get information on Thursday night classes in Santa Barbara. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjrClick here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 