Relationships

John Daly: Ramping Up? Put a Lid on It!

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | September 13, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.

I don’t know how you feel about it, but I really get worn out by people who use social media to vent their anger or spew venom when someone writes something with which they disagree.

I think it’s probably good that some hide behind alias names to prevent people knowing who they really are. Since social media is now viewed by the majority of the world, it would be a bad move to post negative or vicious viewpoints under a real name. You never know when the boss will be watching or what he might think of it, right?

My philosophy has always been to provide logical comments in a positive light. Because, let’s face it, negativity just shuts down those around you. Perhaps that’s the goal? But, it shouldn’t be.

In this country, we all have a right to our opinions. I encourage thoughts that are different from mine, which definitely should be shared. But however those thoughts are communicated, they should always be offered in clear, concise words that are well-thought and contain a positive, open approach.

They should be written so that they can be easily understood. It would also be nice if they had been proofread and proper grammar had been used. After all, if I can’t understand what you mean, then what you are trying to say gets lost in the confusion.

This goes hand-in-hand with good manners. Someone recently said that they thought that what I teach in The Key Class has liberal leanings. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

What I teach in class is respect, consideration and kindness. No matter on which side of the aisle you lean, those characteristics should be present in you.

If you become so emotional about a topic that you find yourself “ramping up” the conversation, take a deep breath and stop and think for a minute. It’s much smarter to present yourself in a calm, attentive, considerate manner than exploding with anger and profanity.

You’ll win a lot of points and be more successful by being the former instead of the latter.

If this is something that we teach at home and school, then the world will be a much calmer, happier place. After all, we have to start somewhere!

