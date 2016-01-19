John Daly: Recovering from Embarrassing Situations at Work

Relationships

You just hit the “send button” after writing an email complaining about a customer. The email was supposed to go to a co-worker for comment. Instead your worst fears are confirmed. You sent it to the customer by mistake!

That sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach just became a full-blown case of indigestion.

So, what happened? The customer refused to work with you in the beginning. But, after several apologies in writing and in person, the customer accepted your apology. Eventually, you go on to have a good working relationship.

Take Responsibility when Committing a Faux Pas

Acknowledge your actions. It’s the only way to make it right. Apologize in person and explain that your actions were the result of anger. Ask what you can do to improve the relationship. It may be too late to resolve the issue, but make the effort and own up to your own mistakes.

Know when to Ignore the Incident

Knowing when to respond to a workplace embarrassment — and when not to — is a key ingredient to dealing with embarrassing situations.​

If there is nothing you can do to make it better, sometimes it is best not to say anything. Sometimes bringing it up only makes matters worse.

For instance, if an unflattering photo of you appears in social media, and it has been posted by someone else in his or her feed, it’s best to not address it. Doing so only draws attention to it. Most people are wise enough not to mention it to you because they wouldn’t want to embarrass you.

Another instance involves the office romance. Say you’re dating a coworker. It’s probably going to be next to impossible to keep the relationship private. But, be as discreet as possible. People will talk. However, you shouldn’t. And, on the chance the two of you break up, be civil around others and don’t fuel the gossip fire by creating a contentious relationship.

Remember, as long as you are not having a relationship with your boss or a direct report, it isn’t anyone else’s business. Just be sure that the relationship doesn’t interfere with work.

Handling Wardrobe Malfunctions

These can be so embarrassing. A zipper that’s been left unzipped, a stain on your clothing or sweat stains under your armpits!

A female friend of mine related an incident to me that happened when she was much younger. She met her new boss in his office. When he stood up to shake her hand, his fly was unzipped. Being young and embarrassed, she struggled to tell him his zipper needed zipping.

He smiled, reached down and as he casually zipped up said something to the effect of, “Well, a little free advertising never hurt anybody!” It probably would have been best for my friend not to mention it, but even wiser for the boss not to make the comment that he did, especially in the workplace!

If you perspire easily, or are in a stressful situation that causes you to have sweat stains under your arms, try to avoid being embarrassed by keeping an extra shirt or jacket in the office. If you are caught off-guard, you can acknowledge the embarrassing situation by making a joke or just act like there isn’t a problem.

If you have something funny that will relieve the tension in the room, and that isn’t politically incorrect, most likely people will laugh and just forget about the situation. If the shoe is on the other foot, and you can save someone from embarrassment, always say something to help them out!

“The Josh Speaks,” a savvy young man, has some good advice about dealing with embarrassing situations at any age!

(The Josh Speaks​ video)

