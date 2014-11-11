John Daly: Santa Barbara Students to Be Taught the Importance of Behavior

Our current society has a problem that is largely being ignored. Oh, there are articles being written, television interviews that address the results of it, and etiquette training springing up around the country. Santa Barbara County is one of a handful to actually attack the problem.

Poor behavior has left our society frustrated and fatigued. Most people would like to see a greater demonstration of civility and consideration for our fellow man. This must be practiced everywhere, but no place is more important than in the classroom and campuses across the nation. The challenges of teaching large, often overcrowded classes are increased exponentially by students who lack consideration for hard-working teachers and fellow students who are there to learn. And once those disrespectful individuals leave the classrooms, they enter society and continue to create incivility.

A teacher from the Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School in Camarillo said:

“I teach in an affluent school district. Parents should be teaching their children manners and polite social interaction, but they don’t. They’re leaving it to us. And we don’t have the curriculum or the time for it. Our society is suffering because of it.”

More and more is being reported about how our loss of civility is affecting our society in many ways.

“New hires failed 89 percent of the time for attitudinal reasons and only 11 percent of the time for a lack of skill.” — Forbes

It is our students to whom we have the most urgent responsibility. We all want what is best for our children and grandchildren, and all of the young people growing up today and tomorrow. If they are to find success and happiness in the years ahead and become valuable productive members of society, they must learn the value of consideration.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

And, that is where Santa Barbara County is leading the way with a curriculum of these basic but essential life skills that are key to any definition of success. Through The Key Class, this curriculum is now being developed and taught in grades nine through 12 in the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s high schools. That’s right, in 2015, approximately 6,826 young people will be taught consideration, respect and just plain good manners. They’ll learn how to apply, secure and maintain jobs and take with them the tools to success.

This is all because of the foresight of the Santa Barbara schools superintendent, Dr. David Cash, the district and the forward-thinking leaders of the Santa Barbara community. My hat is off to Merryl and Monte Brown, Marybeth Carty, Chris and Bob Emmons, Perri Harcourt, Chris and Mark Levine, Steven Ainsley, Joe Howell, Ben Romo and Jesus Terrazas.

Finally, I feel compelled to publicly acknowledge strong support throughout the years from Sharon and Rodney Berle, Bryant & Sons Jewelers, Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Hirsch, Andrea Michaels/Extraordinary Events, AlliedPRA Destination Management Santa Barbara, Sue and Ed Birch, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Venoco Inc. and the William E. Weiss Foundation.

There are so many more ... thank you for your vision, belief in and support of The Key Class. You are all making a huge difference in our emerging society of better citizens. It is humbling to know that we all share the same dream.

If you want to support this ongoing education in Santa Barbara, please contact me at [email protected].

