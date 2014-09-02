Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:35 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: Social Media Etiquette for College Students

By John Daly for The Key Class | September 2, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

I read the following article by Leah Polakoff, an outstanding intern at Pennlive, and wanted to share it with you. Great advice from a college student who has been through the experience herself. Pennlive kindly granted Noozhawk permission to reprint the article in its entirety. Enjoy!

                                                                  •        •        •

So you’re finished high school and are preparing for your first year of college. Take it from a fellow college student, there’s a lot of stuff your guidance counselor doesn’t prepare you for, like the appropriate ways to use social media in college.

Trust me, there’s a world of difference in the Facebook status you post in high school and the ones in college.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 1

You will join a Facebook group for your graduating class. This is OK, quite normal actually. These groups are a great way to post questions about classes, events on campus and a way to sell books or used furniture.

What’s not normal is going through the entire list and adding every single person in the group that you haven’t met. Unless you have a specific reason for adding them, try to refrain. It’s weird and borderline stalker-ish. Please, just don’t do it.

And if someone de-friends you, they probably did it for a reason. Don’t overreact to this by sending them multiple messages and adding them back. The damage has already been done.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 2

Within these college Facebook groups, your dorm’s resident assistant (known simply as your “RA”) might make a group solely for your floor.

Here it’s OK to add everyone; these groups are made as a way for you to get to know everybody. Post activities you’d like to do with people from your floor, ask questions about the ring you lost in the bathroom and see if anybody wants to go to the dining hall with you.

But when posting pictures on your own page, make sure you have current ones. You’re going to meet tons (and I mean tons) of new people in the first couple of weeks. If you’ve recently dyed your hair brown, but you’re blonde in all of your Facebook pictures, people on your floor might not recognize you. You don’t want to be known as that girl on the fifth floor who looks better on Facebook. It makes things awkward.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 3

To all your high school friends back home, you’re basically the coolest kid on the planet. I mean, you’re in college now! But to all the upperclassmen at your university, you’re just a freshman. We’ve all been there, done that.

Please refrain from Tweeting and Instagram-ing every little thing about the college campus. We all know the dining hall food sucks, there are a billion squirrels on campus and using the #college after everything is annoying.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 4

Not all of your professors are going to be old and boring. Especially at big schools, you’ll most likely be taking classes taught by graduate students (which is just as awesome as it sounds). They tend to be a lot cooler and more laid back than professors who are tenured.

But no matter how cool your graduate student teacher is, do not add them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter until the class is over. I repeat, do not connect with your teachers via social media until the semester ends and you’re sure you won’t have any more classes with them. Let’s be real, if you skip that 8 a.m. class on Friday morning do you really want them to see your party pics on Facebook from Thursday night?

Social Media Etiquette Rule 5

And speaking of those party pics from Rule 4, just go back and delete those. I’ll probably sound like a broken record of your parents, but refrain from posting pictures of you out drinking, smoking cigarettes or at parties. It doesn’t matter how many private settings you have on your Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. If a future employer wants to hack into your page, they will find a way.

You’re in college to get an education and ultimately find a job. Nobody will take your internship application seriously if your profile picture involves a red Solo cup and beer bong. Un-tag and avoid posting photos that involve partying. Do a quick Google search of your name just to double check nothing embarrassing comes up.

This doesn’t mean you have to run from a camera when you’re out. Just be smart about what pictures go online and what pictures are simply for your own entertainment.

— Leah Polakoff, a summer intern for Pennlive, is currently back at college. This article is republished with permission. Click here for more articles from Pennlive.

                                                                  •        •        •

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or to get his book. If you have questions about business or social etiquette, just ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjrClick here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 