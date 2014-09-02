John Daly: Social Media Etiquette for College Students

I read the following article by Leah Polakoff, an outstanding intern at Pennlive, and wanted to share it with you. Great advice from a college student who has been through the experience herself. Pennlive kindly granted Noozhawk permission to reprint the article in its entirety. Enjoy!

So you’re finished high school and are preparing for your first year of college. Take it from a fellow college student, there’s a lot of stuff your guidance counselor doesn’t prepare you for, like the appropriate ways to use social media in college.

Trust me, there’s a world of difference in the Facebook status you post in high school and the ones in college.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 1

You will join a Facebook group for your graduating class. This is OK, quite normal actually. These groups are a great way to post questions about classes, events on campus and a way to sell books or used furniture.

What’s not normal is going through the entire list and adding every single person in the group that you haven’t met. Unless you have a specific reason for adding them, try to refrain. It’s weird and borderline stalker-ish. Please, just don’t do it.

And if someone de-friends you, they probably did it for a reason. Don’t overreact to this by sending them multiple messages and adding them back. The damage has already been done.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 2

Within these college Facebook groups, your dorm’s resident assistant (known simply as your “RA”) might make a group solely for your floor.

Here it’s OK to add everyone; these groups are made as a way for you to get to know everybody. Post activities you’d like to do with people from your floor, ask questions about the ring you lost in the bathroom and see if anybody wants to go to the dining hall with you.

But when posting pictures on your own page, make sure you have current ones. You’re going to meet tons (and I mean tons) of new people in the first couple of weeks. If you’ve recently dyed your hair brown, but you’re blonde in all of your Facebook pictures, people on your floor might not recognize you. You don’t want to be known as that girl on the fifth floor who looks better on Facebook. It makes things awkward.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 3

To all your high school friends back home, you’re basically the coolest kid on the planet. I mean, you’re in college now! But to all the upperclassmen at your university, you’re just a freshman. We’ve all been there, done that.

Please refrain from Tweeting and Instagram-ing every little thing about the college campus. We all know the dining hall food sucks, there are a billion squirrels on campus and using the #college after everything is annoying.

Social Media Etiquette Rule 4

Not all of your professors are going to be old and boring. Especially at big schools, you’ll most likely be taking classes taught by graduate students (which is just as awesome as it sounds). They tend to be a lot cooler and more laid back than professors who are tenured.

But no matter how cool your graduate student teacher is, do not add them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter until the class is over. I repeat, do not connect with your teachers via social media until the semester ends and you’re sure you won’t have any more classes with them. Let’s be real, if you skip that 8 a.m. class on Friday morning do you really want them to see your party pics on Facebook from Thursday night?

Social Media Etiquette Rule 5

And speaking of those party pics from Rule 4, just go back and delete those. I’ll probably sound like a broken record of your parents, but refrain from posting pictures of you out drinking, smoking cigarettes or at parties. It doesn’t matter how many private settings you have on your Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. If a future employer wants to hack into your page, they will find a way.

You’re in college to get an education and ultimately find a job. Nobody will take your internship application seriously if your profile picture involves a red Solo cup and beer bong. Un-tag and avoid posting photos that involve partying. Do a quick Google search of your name just to double check nothing embarrassing comes up.

This doesn’t mean you have to run from a camera when you’re out. Just be smart about what pictures go online and what pictures are simply for your own entertainment.

— Leah Polakoff, a summer intern for Pennlive, is currently back at college. This article is republished with permission. Click here for more articles from Pennlive.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success.