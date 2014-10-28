John Daly: The Benefits of a Positive Attitude

I started thinking about the benefits of positive thinking on a recent morning, especially how it relates to achieving success. Two thoughts popped into my mind:

» A positive attitude convinces you that you can achieve success.

» A negative attitude makes you believe that you cannot achieve success.

I once spoke to three highly successful people and asked them why they thought they had succeeded in such spectacular ways. All of them answered with this same response in one form or another: I never considered that I couldn’t succeed!

If you have a positive attitude, it is manifested in:

» Positive thinking

» Constructive thinking

» Creative thinking

» Optimism

» The motivation and energy to do things and accomplish goals

» An attitude of happiness

That same positive attitude creates:

» Expecting success and not failure

» Inspiration

» Happiness

» The strength not to give up if you encounter obstacles on your way

» A belief that failure and problems are blessings in disguise

» Belief in yourself and in your abilities

» The achievement of your goals and success

» Self-esteem and confidence

» Refusal to dwell on problems; instead, you look for solutions

» The ability to see and recognize opportunities

» Better interaction with everyone around you, whether they are part of your team or are customers

» More love and respect from others

A positive attitude results in happiness and success. It helps you cope more easily with everyday life. It affects your entire environment and everyone around you. It’s contagious! And it truly can change your life.

Simple Tips to Develop a Positive Attitude

Remez Sasson, founder of SuccessConsciousness.com, is an author teaching how to use mental tools and inner powers to create a life of happiness, success, fulfillment and inner peace. He offers the following tips for developing a positive attitude:

» Choose to be happy. Yes, it is a matter of choice. When negative thoughts enter your mind, just refuse to look at them, substituting them with happy thoughts.

» Look at the bright side of life. It’s a matter of choice and repeated attempts.

» Choose to be optimistic.

» Find reasons to smile more often. You can find such reasons, if you look for them.

» Have faith in yourself, and believe that the Universe can help you.

» Associate yourself with happy people.

» Read inspiring stories.

» Read inspiring quotes.

» Visualize only what you want to happen, not what you don’t want.

Trent Hamm at The Simple Dollar offers up five tactics to improve your attitude:

1. Come up with a positive response to every situation you meet

Yes, sometimes our first response is negative. I’m never happy when my daughter uses too much toilet paper and proceeds to flood the bathroom, for example. Simply stepping back for a moment and looking for a positive response to the situation can make all the difference. The spilled water can be a close experience with my daughter, as I gather up some towels to mop up the water and allow her to help me as we sing songs while doing it, then I plunk her in the tub as I Lysol the floor, and then we have a fun bath time.

2. Look for the good in other people

Rather than seeking to identify the negative traits in the people around you that you interact with, look for the positive ones. Person A might not be the most skilled person, but he does put forth a lot of effort and asks a lot of good questions. Person B might have a caustic personality, but she does show tremendous efficiency in handling some incredibly complicated projects.

3. Act happy, even if it’s a painted dayglow smile

You don’t have to be happy — often, that’s an impossibly tall order. Instead, just act happy. The more you do it, the more natural it becomes. Even more interesting, the more you do it, the more it becomes a part of you — you actually do feel happier.

4. Drop the sarcasm

Sarcasm can be a lot of fun, but in the end, it’s just negativity wrapped up and packaged as a joke. Drop the sarcasm — you don’t need to ridicule things you don’t like. Just expend your energy elsewhere; don’t even think of the ridicule-worthy things at all.

5. Get plenty of rest and eat a good diet

This (along with exercise) is one sure way to naturally elevate your mood. It’ll increase your energy and focus, decrease your stress, and make it easier to interact with the world.

You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by adding a little more positivity to your life.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success.