John Daly: What Difference Does It Make, Anyway?

Relationships

Common courtesy separates the standouts from everyone else. But, so many young people today don’t quite “get it.”

For instance, Stephanie received a gorgeous watch from her aunt for her high school graduation. She warmly thanked her aunt at her graduation party and is currently wearing the beautiful gift.

So, she was very surprised to learn from her mother that her aunt was hurt because she didn’t get a written thank-you note from her niece. From Stephanie’s perspective, she had thanked her aunt at the party, and nothing more was needed, because Stephanie thought, “I wouldn’t care about that, so why should she?”

Stephanie’s mistake is common. She thought in terms of what might be acceptable for some people.

Yes, times have changed. But the most successful people think in terms of what is acceptable to most people. There are a number of reasons that having good manners should matter to young people today. And, they should think of having these manners as a roadmap to success.

Here’s why:

» Etiquette provides personal security. Knowing how to behave appropriately in any given situation gives you the required confidence.

» You are able to make everyone around you feel comfortable. Proper etiquette allows you to protect the feelings of others. It makes them feel “safe” around you because you aren’t all about drawing attention to their mistakes just to make yourself feel better.

» It helps you break down barriers. It helps you make communication clearer so that you won’t build walls for people to climb over to relate to you.

» It will make you a standout at work. You will be perceived as being more capable, more professional and intelligent in any working situation. If you have a handle on the proper code of conduct for your particular workplace, you’ll be ahead of the game.

» You’ll be able to make a really great impression. I’ve said it so often. The first five to seven seconds after you meet someone are crucial. That impression lingers in the other person’s mind long after you are gone. Good manners will create a positive first impression.

I always cringe a little when folks refer to etiquette as rules. I’ve always tried to compare them to rules in a game, because to play the game, you need to know the rules.

But, I think it’s important to really look at them as guidelines. They aren’t set in stone. They are based on common sense, a sense of fairness, being polite and having respect and consideration for others. Those are the only real guidelines to keep in your head.

What difference does it make, anyway? Because if you carry these guidelines with you, you will be able to be successful in your job, find it easier to form lasting relationships and move through life with people enjoying being around you.

Think about it this way, do you want to be the kid in the restaurant screaming and yelling at the top of his lungs and disturbing everyone around him? Or do you want to be the kid whom everyone praises and admires and loves to be around because of his good nature?

Knowing the guidelines will help you know what to do without missing something because you just weren’t aware that something you did or didn’t do might be offensive to someone else.

