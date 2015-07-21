John Daly: What Makes a Great Team?

Relationships

A team can’t flourish and thrive without a great team leader, a leader who is a role model who simultaneously gives his or her team members room to breathe. Room to grow. Room to relate.

Where to Start?

Start by introducing yourself. Share your history. Explain:

» How and where you learned from your success.

» How and where you learned from your failures.

» Be open to sharing.

» Explain your management style.

» Then, explain your style of being a team player.

What Characteristics Should You Possess?

» Never give orders in a “talk-down-to” attitude.

» Always offer suggestions for doing something a better way rather than saying “you are wrong; do it this way.”

» Understand that the best way to get positive results is to say “Would you be willing to ...?” This will yield positive results.

» NEVER call someone down in front of others.

» ALWAYS praise in front of others.

» ALWAYS have a positive attitude.

» Never underestimate what your actions will do to affect team members and the ultimate client.

» Treat everyone with empathy.

» Encourage your team to treat others with empathy.

» Understand that each person’s reality is his or her own. People see and feel each situation differently. You cannot change how they feel.

How Do I Encourage Positive Results?

» Encourage an open door policy with your team.

» Schedule a 15-minute meeting at the end of each week to discuss the good and the bad of the week. Discuss alternative actions to general or specific procedures.

» Don’t assign blame to people, but rather look at why certain methodology or behavior didn’t succeed.

» To get people to dress and act and speak kindly with others, be a role model for them, not a dictator. Dress, act and speak as you want them to do, and they will model their behavior after yours.

» Leave your ego behind. There is no ego in a successful team.

» Respect everyone. Treat no one differently.

» Prevent disrespect in the workplace. Make sure that team members are “Upstanders” not “Bystanders. A bystander doesn’t show empathy or stand up for others. If they see bullying in the workplace, they don’t report it. Their actions affect others. But, Upstanders stand up for others; report any suspicious incidents of abuse or bullying and make friends with the underdog. Their actions can change the lives of others.

“You will never treat anyone here differently because of who they love, how they dress, or what their body looks like.”

— Shane Koyczan

Check out Shane Koyczan’s video, “The Most Beautiful Way to Stop a Bully I’ve Ever Seen”:

(TED video)

Why Does This Work?

This works because behavior trickles down. If you are polite and respectful at all costs, your team will be, too. Demonstrate and encourage respect for all, no matter what you do or where you are.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success. Click to learn more about The Key Class, or to buy the book. Follow John on Facebook and Twitter @johnjdalyjr. Do you have an etiquette question? ASK John at [email protected] The opinions expressed are his own.