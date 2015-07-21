Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:51 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Relationships

John Daly: What Makes a Great Team?

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | July 21, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

A team can’t flourish and thrive without a great team leader, a leader who is a role model who simultaneously gives his or her team members room to breathe. Room to grow. Room to relate.

Where to Start?

Start by introducing yourself. Share your history. Explain:

» How and where you learned from your success.

» How and where you learned from your failures.

» Be open to sharing.

» Explain your management style.

» Then, explain your style of being a team player.

What Characteristics Should You Possess?

» Never give orders in a “talk-down-to” attitude.

» Always offer suggestions for doing something a better way rather than saying “you are wrong; do it this way.”

» Understand that the best way to get positive results is to say “Would you be willing to ...?” This will yield positive results.

» NEVER call someone down in front of others.

» ALWAYS praise in front of others.

» ALWAYS have a positive attitude.

» Never underestimate what your actions will do to affect team members and the ultimate client.

» Treat everyone with empathy.

» Encourage your team to treat others with empathy.

» Understand that each person’s reality is his or her own. People see and feel each situation differently. You cannot change how they feel.

How Do I Encourage Positive Results?

» Encourage an open door policy with your team.

» Schedule a 15-minute meeting at the end of each week to discuss the good and the bad of the week. Discuss alternative actions to general or specific procedures.

» Don’t assign blame to people, but rather look at why certain methodology or behavior didn’t succeed.

» To get people to dress and act and speak kindly with others, be a role model for them, not a dictator. Dress, act and speak as you want them to do, and they will model their behavior after yours.

» Leave your ego behind. There is no ego in a successful team.

» Respect everyone. Treat no one differently.

» Prevent disrespect in the workplace. Make sure that team members are “Upstanders” not “Bystanders. A bystander doesn’t show empathy or stand up for others. If they see bullying in the workplace, they don’t report it. Their actions affect others. But, Upstanders stand up for others; report any suspicious incidents of abuse or bullying and make friends with the underdog. Their actions can change the lives of others.

“You will never treat anyone here differently because of who they love, how they dress, or what their body looks like.”

Shane Koyczan

Check out Shane Koyczan’s video, “The Most Beautiful Way to Stop a Bully I’ve Ever Seen”:

(TED video)

Why Does This Work?

This works because behavior trickles down. If you are polite and respectful at all costs, your team will be, too. Demonstrate and encourage respect for all, no matter what you do or where you are.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success. Click to learn more about The Key Class, or to buy the book.  Follow John on Facebook and Twitter @johnjdalyjr. Do you have an etiquette question? ASK John at [email protected] The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 