John Daly: Who Let the Dogs In the Workplace?

Years ago, a good friend of mine who owns a tech company, brought her five dogs to work with her every day. In fact, when the sole female had puppies, she had a “playpen” constructed for them after they were weaned.

Most of the employees spent their breaks and lunchtime hanging with the pups. And not long after that, employees began to bring their dogs with them to work.

That was back in the late 1990s. It was common to see dogs asleep in cubicles and offices all around her company, as well as at other tech companies.

It appears that dog-friendly companies have rebounded today.

“The trend is growing among small businesses, particularly tech firms and creative agencies,” said John S. Long III, public relations coordinator for Pet Sitters International. “Pets in the workplace boost employee morale, increase productivity and can even increase sales.

“Pets are a great icebreaker at meetings. They help reduce stress. Dogs know if you’re having a bad day. Sometimes it takes a cold nose to warm up the work environment.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites dozens of animal experts who report that pets can decrease blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as increase opportunities for exercise and socialization.

According to a Virginia Commonwealth University study, employees who bring their dogs to work produced lower levels of the stress-causing hormone cortisol. Published in 2012, the study, led by then-VCU management professor Randolph Barker, was conducted at a North Carolina dinnerware company that sees 20 to 30 dogs a day on its premises.

As the workday went on, research found average stress level scores fell about 11 percent among workers who had brought their dogs to work, while they increased 70 percent for those who did not.

My friend with the tech company related an appropriate story to me. She was hosting the NBA for a meeting. Potential big business. She and her staff discussed whether to have the dogs at work that day. They decided to play it safe and keep the dogs home.

When the NBA officials showed up in casual attire and sneakers, howeverm they appeared to be looking around for something. Finally, one of the vice presidents looked at her and asked, “Where are the dogs? We’ve heard so much about your famous five labs and wanted to meet them ... maybe play a little fetch with them!”

My friend smiled and said, “I’ll be right back. Grab a coffee while I’m gone.” Her house was only five minutes away, so she collected the dogs and brought them back, whereupon the NBA execs promptly engaged in a roaring game of fetch with all the labs. What an icebreaker!

Those of you who know me most likely have met Cooper, my bull mastiff. She hangs out with me in my office, and I love having her with me. I can attest to how she assists with my own stress levels.

Unfortunately not everyone loves dogs the way my friend and I do. Visiting clients or existing employees may have an aversion to dogs, or have phobias or allergies to consider. If more than one dog is present in the office, there’s always the possibility of dog disagreements and fights.

That’s why, if companies want to allow a dog-friendly atmosphere, workplaces need to create a policy for doing so. For instance, specify if dogs are welcome every day or just on certain days. Does the company’s lease agreement allow pets in the building? Should employees need to ask permission of a supervisor to bring a dog to work? Are their city ordinances against doing so?

Avoid Getting Put in the Doghouse

A Monster.com article suggests the following for dog-friendly environments:

» Make sure the boss and your coworkers are comfortable with the idea.

» Bring only socialized, quiet, friendly and well-house-trained dogs to work. Leave aggressive, nervous or sick dogs at home.

» Use a leash and/or baby gates to keep your dog inside your cube or other open workplace. Office hallways can’t become dog runs.

» Dogs must be well-groomed and flea-free.

» Puppy-proof your office. Make sure wires, poisonous plants, pens, rubber bands, and any choking or chewing hazards are all out of reach.

» Create a space for your dog with his own pad, toys and bowls.

» Ask someone to watch and walk your dog if you’re away from your desk.

» Use common sense when bringing your dog to the workplace.

Click here for DogFriendly’s sample Pet Policy.

This may not be for everyone, but if you are looking for a way to boost employee morale, increase productivity and even increase sales, have an icebreaker at meetings or warm up the work environment and help reduce stress, explore the possibility!

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success.