Relationships

John Daly: Why Workplace Conduct Matters

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | May 31, 2016 | 2:30 p.m.

Having worked on the fringe of corporate life most of my career in the event business, I was always shocked, amused and amazed with the discrepancies in business decorum displayed by different industries.

Yes, each and every sector of business seems to have a different code of etiquette or proper behavior. For instance, in the entrepreneurial world, things are far more relaxed as far as dress code is concerned. The work hours may be far longer than those experienced in the corporate arena, however. 

Everyone involved in small startups tends to emphasize teamwork with the primary goal of making the business a success. This is much more evident in the small business model simply because people are more in tune with the finances in smaller companies.

Teamwork is essential here because everyone needs mutual cooperation with a smaller staff, and team members need to rely heavily on each other. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case in larger companies.

Larger companies tend to emphasize important rules and a strict code of proper, professional behavior. This is essential when a large number of people come together in the workplace. This reaches from dress code to how you should get your boss’ attention.

In a larger company, employees will often go to the HR department with problems. In smaller companies, HR departments most likely don’t exist. So, concerns or challenges would be brought to an immediate supervisor.

But, whether you work in a small or large business, each of us needs to fit into the culture of the organization. Yes, the rules may be different; however, it’s on you to be able to get along with your business associates.

If you are part of a team, even in a vendor-client relationship, the behavior you use to develop long-term synergy is imperative.

For instance, during my career in the event industry as a designer, Gillette was one of my long-time clients. Back in the 1990s, they were the major sponsor for the World Cup being held in Los Angeles. For one of the galas, I had given them an idea they loved for table centerpieces, but it was too extravagant for the budget.

So, rather than letting me go back and research further, they asked me for a new idea on the spot. We had the type of camaraderie that allowed for us to trust each other. Thinking out loud, I came up with an idea to put a soccer ball, a shoe and a helmet on sod in the middle of the table. My client team members looked at me like I’d lost my mind.

The client lead calmly smiled and said, “John, soccer players don’t wear helmets.”

They most likely would have fired anyone else who didn’t have the history we had together! Imagine making that kind of mistake with a client! But I had never even seen a soccer game. My bad.

Instead of firing me, they took my wife, Marti, and me to the semi-finals at the Rose Bowl in prime center seats practically on the field. When one of the teams scored, 1,000 doves were released. And lo and behold, one flew straight to me and landed in my hands! A photo of that ended up on the front page of the sports section of the Los Angeles Times. When that appeared, I told my client, “I may not know soccer, but I sure can get you PR!”

Because of all the relationship building combined with my ongoing considerate behavior toward my client, Gillette forgave my error. One, by the way, I never committed again. I always did my homework after that!

In my second book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, I have devoted an entire section to help perfect relationships with others in the workplace. They are all based on my very own experiences — riddled with mistakes I’ve made and from some, like Gillette, from which I’ve recovered.

A key part of fitting in is doing your homework. Wouldn’t you think that having a large client like Gillette would move me to thoroughly research the sport that they were sponsoring in the World Cup? A simple solution and one I obviously stumbled over.

Fitting in with others requires knowing what your employer really wants; understanding meeting savvy; conducting yourself ethically and professionally; maintaining a great attitude; and knowing how to respect others and converse with them, particularly when they are upset.

Do you have a work faux pas from which you have learned a lesson and are willing to share? Comment below so that we can all benefit from your growth!

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success. Click to learn more about The Key Class. John’s new book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, is available on Amazon. Click here to receive a FREE eBook copy of The Key Class. Do you have a question about business or social etiquette? Ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook and follow John on Twitter @johnjdalyjr. The opinions expressed are his own.

