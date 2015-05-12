Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:25 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: Won't You Share With Me Your Own Seeds of Awareness?

By John Daly for The Key Class | May 12, 2015

I was privileged to have coffee recently with a friend who had just returned from a trip to Maui.

She’s a writer, and she shared with me a chance meeting she had with another writer — a poet and photographer/artist — while on vacation. This other writer was part of the crew on a boat that takes people snorkeling in the islands. Like so many writers, he has to supplement his income, because his books don’t always support him as he requires.

In a conversation with this crew member, my friend discovered he was also a published author. At the end of the boat trip, he asked her to wait while he jumped ashore and ran to his locker. He returned with a beautiful book, Seeds of Awareness – A Journey Towards Self Realization, and gave it to her as a gift.

She was astounded at being given this beautiful book from its author. 

In it, the author, Bob Pedersen, wrote:

Absolute knowledge
Existing
In the Mind of any One Person
will Find
Its Sheltered Existence
To be

Absolute

In that Place
And
That Place Alone

Had my friend not been open to sharing her own experiences, she would have never discovered Bob’s book, his poetry or his art.

This sparked a conversation within me about why it is so important for us to share our knowledge with each other.

I write about topics that I feel are important to share in this column. Things that I think will give other people an advantage. Things that I have learned through experience. Some of it is common sense. Some of it is from my own mistakes.

Most frequently, it is useful information that others have shared with me.

Which leads me to my point. Won’t your share your knowledge with me? I think it important that I hear back from you, and that you share your stories, your truths. What have you learned through experience that might help others? What might prevent another from making the same mistakes or shield someone else from hurt?

So share with me, either in the comments below, or through email or on my Web site. With your permission, it would be great to print some of your stories, either crediting you or leaving them anonymous, whichever you prefer. You will just need to let me know your preferences.

I look forward to our future conversations so that what you have learned won’t remain in “its sheltered existence to be absolute in that place and that place alone.”

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success.

