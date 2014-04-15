John Daly: Your Cell Phone and the Impression You Make with It

What does your voicemail message say about you? If I call you and get, “This is James; catch you later,” what kind of impression have you given me? Your message should reflect a professional tone with a concise message. Do you want a potential client or boss to be greeted with “Catch you later”?

I suggest something like, “Hi, this is James. I’m sorry I can’t take your call right now, but if you leave me your name and telephone number I will get back to you as soon as possible. Thanks for calling.”

In addition, I propose checking your ringtones to be sure they are standard. When in the company of a prospective employer or clients, always set phones on silent or vibrate.

It’s important to realize that the people you are with should always take precedent over phone calls or text messages. Some key business phone etiquette to remember:

» Let your voicemail take your calls while meeting with people (business or friends).

» Return all phone calls within 24 hours.

» Do not make or receive calls during business meetings.

» If you are expecting an important call that cannot be postponed, alert the people in your meeting prior to the start of the situation; if and when you receive the call, step away from the meeting and keep the call brief.

» Always be courteous to people within hearing distance and use discretion when discussing private matters. Keep your voice low.

» When receiving a call in a restaurant, always step outside or to a place of privacy.

» Do not use your cell phone for talking or texting while driving unless you have a Bluetooth device.

» Never text while in motion.

» Text messaging while in a meeting should only be used in extreme circumstances and emergencies.

» Never text message during religious services, funerals, weddings, court proceedings or while sitting at a dining table.

» If you receive a text message about an urgent matter, remove yourself from your surroundings before answering.

When I go to meetings, my cell phone stays in the car. If I think I might need it to provide contact information during the meeting, it stays in my pocket on vibrate or turned off. I don’t let anything disturb me unless it’s critical. Then I keep it on vibrate and ask others to forgive me: “I might receive a critical call related to a current project and have to be available. Please understand.”

I certainly understand when others are in that position. But when they’re not, I’m so put off when people with whom I’m at a meeting start taking calls or messages during my time with them. Taking phone calls or texting others tells those you are with that they aren’t as important to you as the person on the phone.

Sometimes we aren’t aware of the negative impressions we create for others. When you are trying to spend quality time with friends and associates or trying to be attentive during a business meeting, remember what a friend of mine told me: “Just because your phone rings doesn’t mean you have to answer it.” When you are in a meeting or having dinner with someone, if you start texting, those who are physically present with you will feel that you don’t care what they have to say.

Be aware of the unspoken messages you send to people.

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class