John Dudley of Carpinteria, 1946-2019

Posted on March 16, 2019 | 2:30 p.m.

Source: Joyce Dudley

John Dudley was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on Dec. 14, 1946, soon after his father returned from proudly serving our country during World War ll.

John was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Aug. 30, 2016. He passed away Saturday at Cottage Hospital surrounded by his loving wife of 31 years, Joyce, four sons and two daughters-in-law, with two grandchildren nearby. His third daughter-in-law and granddaughter were unable to be physically present.

John was 72 years old.

John’s great grandmother, Hettie Rusk, was in the first class of women who graduated from the University of Wisconsin. John’s parents — Marian (Kuelling) Dudley and Bob Dudley — and John followed in her footsteps, each earning advanced degrees from UW.

John received his BS degree in geology in 1969. Upon his graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves, where he put his geological skills to use interpreting images.

After fulfilling his military responsibilities, he returned to UW, where he earned his MS degree in water resources management in 1973, and a second MS in hydrogeology in 1974.

Although John co-published several scholarly scientific articles while in graduate school, he quickly learned that he preferred to be in the field, working in the dirt and mud, because he felt it was there he could make the greater difference in water resources for all future generations.

John spent two summers with the U.S. Geological Survey mapping the Black Hills of South Dakota, then went on with his biggest dream of keeping our country’s water safe and flowing. That dream was fulfilled in New Mexico and California, where he worked tenaciously to clean up Superfund sites, as well as find and keep our treasured waterways pristine.



In 1981, just after moving to Santa Barbara, John met Joyce, whom he recognized as being a former dancer from UW. The incident he recalled was from many years prior, when he saw her dancing atop a snowy mound.

Shortly after meeting, they became running and biking partners. John married Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney, in 1987.

John, always a family man, grew up close to his brother Dave (Karen) Dudley, and adored his cousins Joan (Ben), Abe and Jean (John) Bass. Later, his mother-in-law, Norma Allerhand, and the whole Willis/Haig family became his family, too.

Along the way, John role-modeled being an extraordinary father to Chris (Meg), Matt, Mike (Morgan) and Sam (Erica), and the perfect husband for his wife.

John was a very proud feminist and father. Although he was a humble man when it came to talking about his own athletic and scientific accomplishments, he would quickly talk, with great animation, about how proud he was of his wife, children, and grandchildren: Madison, Beau, Audrey — and another granddaughter due in May.

His family is very proud that he played a significant role in creating New Mexico’s stringent water laws, minimizing California’s polluted Superfund sites, and finding the spring for Crystal Geyser water.

For fun, he climbed up and down the Grand Canyon and many other national parks. He also skied, hiked or biked down every known trail in his beloved Crested Butte, Colorado, home to his second family, The Sporich sisters (Cathy, Debbie, Helen (Ali) )

Additionally, John loved playing the banjo — and more recently the guitar — and listening to the Beatles, Eagles, and John Denver. But above all else, he loved dancing or swaying with Joyce at The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and later Keith Urban concerts.

John believed in love and loved without limitations. For over 35 years his closest family also included Cathy Collins and the Romeos: Jim, Chris, Crissy (Sam), and Joey (Julia), and for decades other families: the Caprittos, Millers, Waldmans, Agapitos, Adlers, Geigers, Jordanos, Towbes, McCoys, and Georgakis.

John also loved his medical team locally — Dr. Jim Scheib, Dr. Dan Greenwald, Dr. Michael Kearney, Dr. Fred Kass and Dr. Lemon; and at UCLA — Dr. Tim Donahue, Dr. Zev Wainberg along with all of the above doctors’ unflappable staff.

Although John had the body of an athlete, the mind of a brilliant scientist, the will of a curious explorer, and the generosity of a philanthropist, it was his smile and his ability to love that will remain his most memorable attributes.

Services have not yet been planned.

Memorial donations can be made to the Montecito Trails Foundation.

