John Fowler: AUD Provided Much-Needed Housing – Now, Let’s Make It Better

It is no secret that we have an extreme shortage of housing on the Central Coast.

The city of Santa Barbara’s housing element, a document mandated by the state, showed that our community only produced 13 percent of its required residential units from 2007 to 2014. In 2013, the city responded to the lack of housing supply by adopting the average unit-size density (AUD) program to expedite project approvals and incentivize workforce housing development.

AUD ended years of a de facto moratorium on much-needed apartment development in Santa Barbara. From July 2013 to July 2017, approximately 1,000 units were either pending, approved, or constructed through this program.

While this level of housing production may seem troubling to some, it is important to remember that the city still fell far short of the 4,288 homes needed to meet the region’s state-mandated obligations.

The limited supply of housing has very real consequences. According to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, over half of renters in the Santa Barbara metro area pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent and a third of all renters pay over half of their income on housing costs.

We have a critical shortage of housing and limiting the supply will only make matters worse.

Additionally, AUD increased the density of affordable units in Santa Barbara and expedited their development, providing low-income families with new opportunities and a fresh start.

This program helped my organization, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, build our newest project located in downtown Santa Barbara, Jardin de las Rosas. This development will provide affordable units for 40 hardworking families as well as access to social services, counseling, and an after-school program, all of which help to break the cycle of poverty.

I support the AUD program, but I believe we can do more.

The AUD ordinance seeks to create “housing affordable to low-, moderate-, or middle-income households.” While increases in production can ease the market strain for most, the benefits of such increases are often limited for low-income families.

Unfortunately, the streamlined processes offered through AUD still do not incentivize for-profit developers to provide housing that would be affordable to the most vulnerable members of our community.

While AUD certainly expedites existing affordable projects by nonprofit developers, it does not create new low-income units. We need the help of for-profit homebuilders to accomplish this.

The good news regarding AUD is that we do not need to reinvent the wheel to develop more affordable units. With a small change, I believe we can achieve the original intent of the ordinance and provide more low-income, affordable housing.

Through deed-restriction, a tool that keeps rents affordable for a set period of time despite changes in ownership, the city can require the inclusion of affordable housing in exchange for incentives and concessions offered through the AUD program.

Such an amendment could operate very similarly to the way the state implements the time-tested density bonus program, which allows developers to utilize greater density in a project in exchange for the inclusion of more affordable housing on site.

Through this mechanism, we can both guarantee the creation of affordable housing and still allow developers to utilize streamlining tools that would otherwise be unavailable.

AUD facilitated an unprecedented period of opportunity for middle-income families by increasing the housing supply. Now, as the Santa Barbara Housing Task Force reviews the AUD ordinance, we have another opportunity to show that our community can be a more inclusive and welcoming place to live for all people.

The housing crises affects everyone; let’s make sure that our solutions do as well.

— John Fowler is president and CEO of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Duncan Group, which is the largest affordable housing developer and property manager, respectively, on the Central Coast. The opinions expressed are his own.