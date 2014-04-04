Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:54 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

John Fowler Tapped to Succeed Jeanette Duncan at Helm of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | April 4, 2014 | 1:17 p.m.

The boards of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and The Duncan Group announce the planned retirement of long-term founder, president/CEO and activist Jeanette Duncan last Monday.

John Fowler
John Fowler

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, along with its property management affiliate The Duncan Group, is the leading developer on California’s Central Coast of affordable self-help single-family homes and service-enriched multifamily housing for low-income families, individuals, seniors and those with special needs.

Forty-three years ago, Duncan founded PSHH with a group of community volunteers and church members with the purpose of housing low-income individuals and families in San Luis Obispo County.

Today, PSHH and The Duncan Group serve those in greatest need of affordable housing throughout Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as participate in affordable housing planning at the local, state and national level.

During her retirement, Duncan plans to spend valued time with family as well as to advocate for housing in various roles at the state and national levels.

Succeeding Duncan is John Fowler, previously chief financial officer/executive vice president of PSHH.

Prior to joining Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Fowler worked at a $10 million construction/development division for six years for Mid State Bank. He also managed the restorations of Mission San Miguel Archangel and Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. As a volunteer, he directed a fundraising campaign to build a $10 million addition to Mission Preparatory High School in San Luis Obispo.

As a consultant, Fowler implemented best business practices and fund development infrastructure at Franciscan offices in a four-state region and served as a business consultant in banking, real estate and nonprofit management. He holds a CPA license (retired status) and earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from California State University-Sacramento.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless. With over 1,200 homes completed and over 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, contact Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or [email protected], or click here.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 