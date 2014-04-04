John Fowler Tapped to Succeed Jeanette Duncan at Helm of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

The boards of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and The Duncan Group announce the planned retirement of long-term founder, president/CEO and activist Jeanette Duncan last Monday.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, along with its property management affiliate The Duncan Group, is the leading developer on California’s Central Coast of affordable self-help single-family homes and service-enriched multifamily housing for low-income families, individuals, seniors and those with special needs.

Forty-three years ago, Duncan founded PSHH with a group of community volunteers and church members with the purpose of housing low-income individuals and families in San Luis Obispo County.

Today, PSHH and The Duncan Group serve those in greatest need of affordable housing throughout Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as participate in affordable housing planning at the local, state and national level.

During her retirement, Duncan plans to spend valued time with family as well as to advocate for housing in various roles at the state and national levels.

Succeeding Duncan is John Fowler, previously chief financial officer/executive vice president of PSHH.

Prior to joining Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Fowler worked at a $10 million construction/development division for six years for Mid State Bank. He also managed the restorations of Mission San Miguel Archangel and Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. As a volunteer, he directed a fundraising campaign to build a $10 million addition to Mission Preparatory High School in San Luis Obispo.

As a consultant, Fowler implemented best business practices and fund development infrastructure at Franciscan offices in a four-state region and served as a business consultant in banking, real estate and nonprofit management. He holds a CPA license (retired status) and earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from California State University-Sacramento.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless. With over 1,200 homes completed and over 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, contact Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or [email protected], or click here.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.