John Francis McCaffrey, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1933-2015

Posted on August 17, 2015 | 12:47 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

John Francis McCaffrey, Jr. of Santa Barbara passed away on Aug. 14, 2015.

John was born June 7, 1933, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the son of John Francis McCaffrey and Bridget McFarland.

On Sept. 3, 1955, he married MaryEllen Maher.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly thereafter, and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, during the Korean War.

John graduated from the University of Missouri and was employed at Waddell and Reed located in Kansas City, Mo.

At age 39, he relocated with his wife and six children to Santa Barbara, California, and subsequently purchased The Opportunity Shop, a furniture store. The Opportunity Shop allowed John to provide for his family.

At the Opportunity Shop, the McCaffrey children were blessed to work at the shop alongside their parents. They consider this time with John to be a very formative and life-defining experience.

John lost his loving wife, MaryEllen, on Jan. 22, 2011. This was a tremendous heartbreak for John, who is survived by his six children: Erin, Mike, Peggy, Matt, John (Doris) and Sheila (Brad); and nine grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

John was a faithful Catholic, defender of the unborn, and daily communicant. He loved history, aviation, and reading.

The Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015, at 7:30 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m., both at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Interment will take place immediately following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.