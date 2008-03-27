John Franklin Honored by Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club

John Franklin has been selected as honorary chairman for the 24th Annual Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Dinner & Auction, “Investing in Our Youth.” The choice was made by Wade Nomura and Bob Berkenmeier, auction committee co-chairmen for the event to be held May 17 at the Carpinteria Clubhouse.

We are so pleased that John agreed to be our honorary chairperson," Berkenmeier said of Franklin. "His breadth of knowledge of the community, its residents and its needs, along with the remarkable generosity he and Montecito Bank & Trust have shown for decades, makes him the perfect choice for representing this auction and inspiring true investment in our youth.”

An active member of the Carpinteria community, Franklin was born in Santa Barbara, but grew up in Carpinteria, attending Carpinteria schools from second grade through high school. He graduated from Santa Barbara City College and later became a charter graduate of the California Banking School at the University of San Diego.

Franklin’s ardent support for community and schools developed as a result of support he received during difficult family times during his high school years. He currently serves as a director and vice president of the Summerland Sanitary District; as a director of Girls Inc.; as chairman of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Committee; as a committee member of Computers For Families; and he is an active member in the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

He also served on the Carpinteria Unified School District board for 23 years, including eight as president; was a founding director of Las Positas Park Foundation (now Elings Park); and was a Carpinteria Valley chamber board member for 24 years. He has been an active fund raiser for each of the organizations. In 1991, he was honored as Carpinterian of the Year.

Professionally, Franklin is community president at Montecito Bank & Trust’s Carpinteria branch, which he opened in 1986. He is also on the bank’s senior management team and has been employed by the bank for 24 years and in the financial field for 40. His work experience has enabled him to assist the organizations he serves in financial, personnel, real estate and strategic planning issues. Franklin is pleased to announce that Montecito Bank & Trust will be one of sponsors of the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Dinner & Auction.

Franklin has three grown children and four granddaughters who all reside in the area. He makes his home in Summerland where he has lived for more than 30 years.

The Boys & Girls Club Auction will be held at the club, 4849 Foothill Road, on May 17. Call 805.684.1568 for tickets, sponsorship information, or to donate an auction item.