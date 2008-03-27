Friday, May 4 , 2018, 4:37 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 

John Franklin Honored by Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club

Longtime Montecito Bank & Trust officer has been a key — and popular — community leader for decades.

By Wendy L. Kaysing | March 27, 2008 | 8:58 p.m.

John Franklin has been selected as honorary chairman for the 24th Annual Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Dinner & Auction, “Investing in Our Youth.” The choice was made by Wade Nomura and Bob Berkenmeier, auction committee co-chairmen for the event to be held May 17 at the Carpinteria Clubhouse.

We are so pleased that John agreed to be our honorary chairperson," Berkenmeier said of Franklin. "His breadth of knowledge of the community, its residents and its needs, along with the remarkable generosity he and Montecito Bank & Trust have shown for decades, makes him the perfect choice for representing this auction and inspiring true investment in our youth.”

An active member of the Carpinteria community, Franklin was born in Santa Barbara, but grew up in Carpinteria, attending Carpinteria schools from second grade through high school.  He graduated from Santa Barbara City College and later became a charter graduate of the California Banking School at the University of San Diego.

Franklin’s ardent support for community and schools developed as a result of support he received during difficult family times during his high school years. He currently serves as a director and vice president of the Summerland Sanitary District; as a director of Girls Inc.; as chairman of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Committee; as a committee member of Computers For Families; and he is an active member in the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

He also served on the Carpinteria Unified School District board for 23 years, including eight as president; was a founding director of Las Positas Park Foundation (now Elings Park); and was a Carpinteria Valley chamber board member for 24 years. He has been an active fund raiser for each of the organizations. In 1991, he was honored as Carpinterian of the Year.

Professionally, Franklin is community president at Montecito Bank & Trust’s Carpinteria branch, which he opened in 1986.  He is also on the bank’s senior management team and has been employed by the bank for 24 years and in the financial field for 40.  His work experience has enabled him to assist the organizations he serves in financial, personnel, real estate and strategic planning issues. Franklin is pleased to announce that Montecito Bank & Trust will be one of sponsors of the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Dinner & Auction.

Franklin has three grown children and four granddaughters who all reside in the area.  He makes his home in Summerland where he has lived for more than 30 years.

The Boys & Girls Club Auction will be held at the club, 4849 Foothill Road, on May 17. Call 805.684.1568 for tickets, sponsorship information, or to donate an auction item.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 