John Franklin, Sharon Organista Join Girls Inc. Board

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria announces the addition of new members to its Board of Trustees, John Franklin and Sharon Organista.

A retired banker, Franklin served as the manager of the Carpinteria branch of Montecito Bank & Trust for more than 20 years. Previously, he held positions as senior vice president, branch administrator and senior commercial loan officer.

Franklin, who grew up in Carpinteria and now lives in Summerland, served on the board of the Carpinteria Unified School District for some two decades, including four years as president.

He is a former board member of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce and serves on the chamber’s Junior Carpinterian of the Year scholarship committee.

Franklin is on the board of the Summerland Sanitary District and a member of the finance committee for the Santa Barbara/Ventura County YMCA. He also serves on the finance and facilities committees at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Organista is a travel consultant with Montecito Village Travel and longtime supporter of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. She owned and operated Carpinteria Florist before entering the travel business in 1991.

An active member in the community, Organista first became involved with Girls Inc. Carpinteria as a volunteer more than 25 years ago.

From coaching softball to chairing fundraising events and organizing auctions, her enthusiasm for Girls Inc.’s mission is evident.

Organista also is a member of the Carpinteria Women’s Club and previously served on the board of the Boys Club of Carpinteria.

Organista was born and raised in Canada. She studied interior design at Santa Barbara City College.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.