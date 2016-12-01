John Fred Aros of Santa Barbara, 1964-2016

Posted on December 1, 2016 | 9:15 a.m.

Source: Yolanda McGlinchey

John Fred Aros was born on April 27, 1964, in Santa Barbara, California, and went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2016, surrounded by the love of his family.

John was a native of Santa Barbara, loved the shoreline, and could be seen riding his bike throughout the city.

John will be missed for his amazing smile, laughter and love of family and life.

John is survived by his loving wife, Laurie, who cared for him during his illness; children Johnny and Alan; step-children Adam, Abel, Amber and Jewell; sisters Yolanda and Anita; and step-brothers Alan Klaudi and Ivan Webster.

John also has several grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Webster (Aros), in 2015.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of MICU at Cottage Hospital who cared for John until his last breath.

A memorial service will be held for John at Goleta Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at 1 p.m.