John “Fred” Clemens, 1957-2018

John “Fred” Clemens, 60, passed away on Jan. 24, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. Fred was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on July 3, 1957, to William (Buck) and Jean Clemens.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, where he attended grade school and graduated from Heelan High School in 1976. He lived most of his life in Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, CA, and worked as an estate manager.

He is survived by his children Jason Sloan of San Rafael, CA, Nicole Caldwell of San Francisco, Coury Clemens of Los Angeles, and Andrew Clemens of Santa Barbara.

His siblings include Joni Clemens of Lafayette, CO, Bill Clemens (JoAnn) of Sioux City, IA, Tim Clemens of LeMars, IA, and Kelly Clemens of Raleigh, NC.

He is also survived by Renee Meuret of Santa Barbara and Susie Rowatt of Church Crookham, Fleet, England, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Jean Clemens.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Fred was always the life of the party and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed hanging out with friends, playing loud music (particularly Tommy Bolin, Miles Davis and Frank Zappa) and reminiscing about old times.

He was incredibly proud of his children and together they experienced a fun and adventurous childhood that holds many precious memories.

His favorite saying was “work hard, play hard” and that’s how he lived his life. Fred will be sorely missed by many, but never forgotten. May he find eternal peace.

"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand."