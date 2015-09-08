John Frederick Murray of Santa Maria, 1946-2015

Posted on September 8, 2015 | 12:17 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

John Frederick Murray passed peacefully into eternity on Aug. 28, 2015, following a brief yet severe illness involving pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

John was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 16, 1946, to John and Marie Murray. He was raised in Santa Maria, California and was a sixth generation California native.

John attended St. Mary’s Elementary School for first through eighth grades, and then attended Santa Maria High School before graduating in 1964.

After high school, John attended St. Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont. He studied there for two years before transferring to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo to study agricultural business management.

John joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 and served until 1973, having been stationed in the Philippines and San Diego, California.

Upon returning from service, he completed his degree and graduated from Cal Poly in 1974.

He was owner-operator of Stanley’s Floral Arts for 10 years before working in the agricultural irrigation industry. He also worked at Hunter’s and Angler’s sporting goods for a brief time.

In recent years, he worked with family at Rancho Bowl and served on the board of directors for the Bradley Land Company.

John was an avid sportsman and expert gardener; his life’s activities were a testament to his dedication to creation and the great outdoors. He spent his life enjoying hunting and fishing with friends and family, barbequing every chance he got and tending to his overflowing garden.

His hunting trips took him far and wide, and most recently took him to Australia where he accomplished a 40-year dream of hunting the Rusa deer.

John enjoyed involvement in many clubs including the Vaqueros De Los Ranchos, the Nipomo Men’s Club, the Santa Maria Valley Gun Club, and over 40 years as a member of Elks Lodge 1538.

John was a kind and giving man who made friends everywhere he went. He loved joking and pulling pranks on anyone who would appreciate it. He gave big “moustache” kisses, strong hugs and generous smiles.

He often called family members to say, “I called to tell you that you love me.”

John was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed and remembered by many.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Murray, and his parents-in-law, Mili and Barbara Acquistapace.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Victoria Murray. He is also survived by his children, Carla Bull (Aaron), Michelle Jordan (Chad), A. J. Murray; step-son Luke Carranza (Ashlee); his first wife, Marilyn Troescher; brothers Pat Murray (Pam) and Mike Murray (Jean); and grandchildren Daniel, Emily, Micah, Grace and Ryan, as well as numerous cousins and family members.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E, Stowell Road in Santa Maria.

Mass will be held on Sept 11 at St. Mary’s Church, 414 E. Church St., in Santa Maria, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

A celebration in honor of John will take place at Rancho Bowl, 128 E. Donovan Road in Santa Maria, immediately following burial.

Donations may be made to the Santa Maria Gun Club, P.O. Box 867, Santa Maria 93456, or the charity of your choice in memory of John.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.