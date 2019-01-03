John Gabriel Garcia, of Santa Barbara, 1994-2018

Posted on January 3, 2019 | 5:12 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

John Gabriel Garcia passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2018, at the young age of 24. John was born in Santa Barbara on Dec. 15, 1994, to Melinda Jimenez and Juan Garcia.

John came into this world before his time, a premature baby at 26 weeks. He leaves this world in much the same way, prematurely.

John attended local schools and had worked as a security guard. He loved being around his family, barbecuing, and he enjoyed cruising around the neighborhood or at the beach, with his music blasting loud.

In particular, John loved going each year to the Native American Pow Wows with his family.

John is survived by his parents Melinda (Isidro) Muro and Juan (Lucia) Garcia; siblings, Briana, Giselle and Selena Garcia, Veronica Murillo, and Victor, Tony and Isabella Muro; grandparents, Esther and John Jimenez, and Juan and Guillermina Garcia; aunt Michelle Jimenez; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

The rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, and funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, both at St. Raphael’s Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta. His ashes will be buried at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

He Only Takes the Best

A heart of gold stopped beating.

Two shining eyes at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

God knows you had to leave us,

But you didn’t go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day He took you home.

To some you are forgotten,

to others, just part of the past,

but to those who loved and lost you,

Your memory will always last.

John, may God grant you eternal rest.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.