John Garrett McManigal Sr. of Montecito, 1953-2018

Posted on February 8, 2018 | 3:30 p.m.

Source: McManigal Family

John Garrett McManigal Sr. was born October 26, 1953 in Long Island, New York, to Robert Dallas Thompson McManigal and his wife, Jane Dens. He died January 9, 2018, in Montecito, California.

Raised in Westfield, New Jersey, John enjoyed playing in father-son tennis tournaments and rooting for the New York Yankees. John captained both the boys’ tennis team at Westfield High School and the men’s tennis team at Bucknell University. He was elected president of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and graduated in 1976 with degrees in mechanical engineering and economics.

After college, John was hired by IBM out of Buffalo, New York, where he ultimately worked for 18 years with stints in Los Angeles, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Long Beach, California; Connecticut; and Santa Barbara, California.

In 1979, while at an IBM training class, he met his future wife, Holliday Montgomery. Holliday was taken by his keen sense of humor, quick wit and infectious smile. After dating from opposite coasts for six months, John proposed to Holliday at the Biltmore in Montecito, California, just one mile away from where they would eventually settle and raise their six sons together. They married on April 26, 1980, in Newport Beach, California, at the Harbor Pavilion.

John lived an idyllic and heavenly family life. He adored his close relationship with his neighbors, the Grokenberger family, who added to the fun family dynamic with seven children of their own. As a happy and proud father, he always made his sons’ water polo, tennis and baseball games, despite his extensive travel schedule.

An active man, he enjoyed his running route along Butterfly and East beaches and competing in men’s interclub matches at Knowlwood Tennis Club. John enjoyed international travel, including golf outings to Scotland and Ireland with his father, father-in-law, friends and sons. His favorite adventure came in the summer of 2007 when he traveled throughout Switzerland. He also enjoyed trips to Israel, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary.

His favorite activity, however, was skiing with his six sons in Sun Valley, Idaho, John’s home away from home. In his perfect day, he’d start with a Starbucks tall black coffee, leaving himself enough time to return home to read his Bible and watch the sunrise over Baldy Mountain. He loved skiing first tracks on the mountain with his sons. He’d then finish the day off with long lunches at Roundhouse Lodge, enjoying food, drinks and laughter with family and friends.

A devout Christian, John was a long-time member at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, where he served in multiple positions of leadership. A tender memorial tribute was given to John on January 20, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church Santa Barbara. His sister, Elizabeth, best friend and fraternity brother Pat Loftus, and six sons spoke to an overflowing church sanctuary.

John McManigal Sr. is survived by his wife, Holliday McManigal; six sons John (Kendyll), Michael (Courtney), Ryan, Tyler (Mackenzie), Connor and William; six grandchildren; and brothers Robert (Cynthia) and Jeffrey (Kimberely), and sister Elizabeth (Gregory).

He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. We love you John.