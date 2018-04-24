Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

John Glanville Elected President of Rotary Club of Montecito

By Jennifer Goddard for the Rotary Club of Montecito | June 19, 2013 | 11:16 a.m.

John Glanville
John Glanville

The Rotary Club of Montecito has a new president, John Glanville.

Glanville,chairman and owner of Maps.com, has been selected to guide the service organization’s efforts to achieve world understanding and peace through its international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs.

In addition to his busy business life and impressive resume, the new president has extensive nonprofit experience serving in a variety of officer, board, committee and operational roles.

Glanville earned his bachelor of arts degree in fine arts/architecture from Lehigh University, holds a master of science degree in civil engineering/project management from the University of Texas at Austin, and is a certified coach from the Hudson Institute of Santa Barbara.

He is married with one son and three Labradors and resides in Santa Barbara.

The Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Montecito. Those wishing more information on the nonprofit organization are welcome to call Glanville at 805.565.3334.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.

