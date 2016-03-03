Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

John Green’s Big First Half Sparks UCSB to 7th Straight Win

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | March 3, 2016 | 7:42 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara opened the second half on a 21-3 run to blow open a close game en route to an 81-55 win over visiting UC Riverside on Thursday night.

The Gauchos (16-12 overall, 10-5 in the Big West), who won their seventh game in a row, led the Highlanders (14-17, 5-10) 40-35 at halftime, but exploded out of the locker room, making eight of their first 10 shots to push the lead to 61-38 on a three-pointer by John Green with 12:24 to play. They cruised from there.

Michael Bryson scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the second half. Green, who made his first five shots, including four three-pointers, added 14 points. He scored eight of his points in the first half.

"John Green was sensational in the first half," said head coach Bob Williams. "We were a little up-and-down and he helped us stay out front. He's shooting the ball with a lot of confidence. This is how he was playing last year and he's doing it at the right time."

Green had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the Gauchos' last game, a Feb. 27 win at Cal State Fullerton.

"We are trying to finish the regular season with some momentum," Green said. "We're playing well right now and I'm glad I've been able to contribute. I've been working a lot on my shooting, getting a lot of extra shots up, and it is nice when that pays off."

In the second half, UCSB tightened the noose defensively and started finding the range on the offensive end. As a team, the Gauchos made 58.3% overall in the second half, including 7-of-13 from three-point range, 53.8%. On the other end of the court, Riverside shot a solid 46.7% in the first half, but in the second half it was a different story as it made just 6-of-28 shots, 21.4%, and 2-for-14 from three-point range, 14.3%.

"The difference in the game was our defense in the second half," Williams said. "Michael (Bryson) didn't miss an assignment in the final 20 minutes, he was outstanding. Really, I thought all of our guys contributed on both ends in the second half."

The Gauchos had a lot of balance in support of Bryson and Green. Vincent added 11 points, freshman Jarriesse Blackmon had a career-high nine, Sam Beeler made all four of his field goal attempts and finished with eight, Eric Childress had seven points and a team-high five assists, and T.J. Taylor and DaJuan Smith each chipped in six.

The game marked the third in a row in which UCSB has led by 25 or more points in the second half and it was the 38th straight win when holding an opponent under 60 points. The seven consecutive wins mark the longest streak in Big West games in school history.

The Highlanders were led by Jaylen Bland, Gentrey Thomas and Menno Dijkstra who each scored 10 points.

UCSB will play its final home game of the season on Saturday, Mar. 5 when it hosts Cal Poly in a Blue-Green Rivalry game. The game, which will tip-off at 4:00 p.m., will mark the final home appearance for six Gaucho seniors: Michael Bryson, Sam Beeler, John Green, Mitch Brewe, T.J. Taylor and DaJuan Smith. They will be honored in a ceremony following the game.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 