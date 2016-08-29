John Harris, Amanda Ball Recognized as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

John Harris of Bishop Diego football and Amanda Ball of the UCSB women’s soccer team were honored as the first Athletes of the Week of the 2016-17 school year at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Candidates for the male and female awards are chosen by Noozhawk Sports Editor Barry Punzal and then voted on by other members of the local sports media.

Harris, a junior running back, helped Bishop Diego get off to a winning start as he rushed for 200 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 21-0 win at Righetti. One of his TDs was on a 75-yard run. The yardage he picked in three quarters of action.

Ball was a golden girl for the UCSB soccer team as she scored game-winning goals in overtime against Fresno State and St. Mary’s. She tallied two goals in each game.

Athletes who were honorable mention for the award include Kellen Roberts (Dos Pueblos football), Josue España (UCSB soccer), Lindsey Ruddins (UCSB volleyball), Brooke Lillywhite (Westmont soccer) and Taylor Beckman (Westmont volleyball).

The Round Table is observing Labor Day next Monday. The press luncheon will return on Monday, Sept. 12 at Harry’s Plaza Café.