Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:35 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

John Harris, Amanda Ball Recognized as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 29, 2016 | 3:38 p.m.

John Harris of Bishop Diego football and Amanda Ball of the UCSB women’s soccer team were honored as the first Athletes of the Week of the 2016-17 school year at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

John Harris, Bishop Diego football. Click to view larger
John Harris, Bishop Diego football.
Amanda Ball, UCSB soccer Click to view larger
Amanda Ball, UCSB soccer

Candidates for the male and female awards are chosen by Noozhawk Sports Editor Barry Punzal and then voted on by other members of the local sports media.

Harris, a junior running back, helped Bishop Diego get off to a winning start as he rushed for 200 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 21-0 win at Righetti. One of his TDs was on a 75-yard run. The yardage he picked in three quarters of action.

Ball was a golden girl for the UCSB soccer team as she scored game-winning goals in overtime against Fresno State and St. Mary’s. She tallied two goals in each game.

Athletes who were honorable mention for the award include Kellen Roberts (Dos Pueblos football), Josue España (UCSB soccer), Lindsey Ruddins (UCSB volleyball), Brooke Lillywhite (Westmont soccer) and Taylor Beckman (Westmont volleyball).

The Round Table is observing Labor Day next Monday. The press luncheon will return on Monday, Sept. 12 at Harry’s Plaza Café.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 