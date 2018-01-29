Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:41 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Football

John Harris, Ashton Borgeson, Will Yamasaki, Blake Truhite Named CIF Football Players of the Year

Bishop Diego's Tom Crawford honored as CIF Division 6 Coach of the Year

Bishop Diego senior running back John Harris was named the CIF-SS Division 6 Player of the Year. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 29, 2018 | 10:52 p.m.

The big year in high school in the area was recognized by the CIF-Southern Section, as four players from the county received Player-of-the-Year honors in their respective divisions and Bishop Diego’s Tom Crawford was named a Coach of the Year.

Ashton Borgeson was honored as the co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division 6. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego running back John Harris and linebacker Ashton Borgeson were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, in Division 6. The four-year varsity teammates led the Cardinals to the division championship, the school’s first-ever CIF title in football. Ashton shares the defensive honor with Mira Costa senior lineman Jonah Tavai.

Harris said he has committed to Columbia of the Ivy League.

In Division 10, Dos Pueblos senior linebacker Will Yamasaki was named the Defensive Player of the Year along with Apple Valley senior defensive back Seth Baker. 

Yamasaki keyed a defense that forced 44 turnovers this season and helped the Chargers win 12 straight games and reach the Division 10 final against Quartz Hill.

Quartz Hill senior quarterback Matthew Tago was named Division 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos was named the Division 10 co-Defensive Player of the Year. Click to view larger
Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhite was the Offensive Player of the Year in Division 12 along with Big Bear quarterback Chase Dowty. 

Crawford, who guided Bishop Diego to a 15-1 record and the Southern Section, So Cal Regional and State championships, was honored as the section’s Coach of the Year in Division 6.

A total of 20 players from the area received All-CIF honors.

Lompoc senior running back Toa Taua (5-10, 205) was chosen to the Division 3 squad. He recently committed to Nevada.

St. Joseph senior running back Jayden Vargas (5-10, 185) made the Division 5 team.

Bishop Diego had five players selected to the All-CIF Division 6 team. They include: offensive linemen Adrian Guillen (5-11, 270, senior) and Chris Jablonka (6-1, 220, senior), kicker Jack Luckhurst (6-2, 165, junior), defensive back Isaiah Veal (6-0, 175, senior) and linebacker Evan McKeegan (5-11, 190, senior).

Dos Pueblos, the runner-up in Division 10, had six All-CIF honorees.

Named to the offense are receiver Cyrus Wallace (6-3, 195, senior) and linemen Erick Nisich (6-6, 275, senior) and Nathan Beveridge (6-5, 295, senior). 

DP’s defensive team award recipients include safety Michael Elbert (6-1, 175, senior) lineman Justin Padilla (6-2, 220, senior) and utility player Daniel Arzate (5-9, 145, senior).

Santa Maria placed seven players on the Division 12 team. They are: running back Bobby Ruiz (5-7, 122, senior), offensive linemen Gabriel Bravo (6-0, 185, senior) and Jesus Zul (5-10, 200 senior), wide receiver Jonathan Ramos (6-3, 180, senior), defensive back Adrian Ayala (5-0, 165, senior), linebacker Frankie Lopez (5-7, 170, senior) and defensive lineman Gerardo Zul (5-11, 200, senior).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tom Crawford, who coached Bishop Diego to its first CIF football title, was named the Division 6 Coach of the Year. Click to view larger
