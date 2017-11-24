John Harris, Bishop Diego Power Their Way into CIF Championship Game

Football

Harris rushes for 319 yards, 3 TDs in the Cardinals' 45-27 semifinal win over Saugus

VALENCIA — Bishop Diego senior running back John Harris said making the CIF-Southern Section football finals has been a goal of the team since the first day of practice.

Harris made darn sure the Cardinals reached that goal Friday night, rushing for 319 yards and three long, electrifying touchdown runs in a 45-27 win over Saugus in the Division 6 semifinal at College of the Canyons.

Bishop (12-1) will face Golden Valley for the championship next Friday or Saturday in the Santa Clarita area.

Golden Valley defeated Mira Costa 20-18 in the other semifinal in Manhattan Beach.

Harris and the Cardinals will be ready to bring Bishop Diego it’s first CIF football title.

“Ever since the beginning in the summer we’ve been talking about (making) the finals,” Harris said. "We’ve been preparing for it, so we’re ready to go.”

Said senior linebacker Ashton Borgeson, who along with Harris is a four-year varsity player: “It’s a very special moment. It’s really cool to go (to the finals) with my teammates, guys I’ve been playing with forever, they’re some of my best friends. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be really special.”

The last time Bishop played in a CIF football championship was in 2007, when it lost to Santa Clara in overtime.

The Cardinals have been denied in several semifinal appearances, the last one in 2015 against Camarillo.

“This group has the talent and the experience you need to be in the finals,” Bishop coach Tom Crawford said. “I thought we were close a couple of other times and it didn’t work out.”

Getting through Friday night’s semifinal wasn’t easy. Bishop had to overcome an early 7-0 deficit and a slew of penalties, a couple of which wiped out long touchdown runs by Harris.

“Tonight, we overcame a fair amount of mistakes and penalties and everything else, which is the kind of adversity a senior-heavy group can deal with,” Crawford said. "And I felt like as the game wore on, our kids just started playing with a greater steadiness that they're capable of.

“In that regard, these kids are so good they realize they can play better. To be able to win and know we didn’t play our best ball, is enough to make these guys motivated and focused.”

The Cardinals fell behind 7-0 when Saugus quarterback Nathan Eldridge hit wide receiver Keith Brooker on a 48-yard touchdown pass and Tanner Brown kicked the PAT at 5:40 of the first quarter.

The touchdown came after Bishop was hit with a 15-yard penalty.

The Cardinals showed resilience and answered with a 63-yard drive in eight plays. Sophomore running back Adrian Sorocco caught a 25-yard pass from senior quarterback David Gladish and broke off a 25-yard run to put the ball at the Saugus 2. On second and goal from the 1, senior Evan McKeegan powered into the end zone and Jack Luckhurst kicked the PAT to tie the score at the 2:40 mark.

“I was really pleased how our kids responded after the long touchdown pass that they put on the board right away,” said Crawford.

Bishop’s defense got the ball right back as Sorocco recovered a fumble at the Saugus 32.

On first down, junior quarterback Jake Engel hit senior receiver Isaiah Veal in stride on a 32-yard touchdown pass. Veal ran into the goal-post padding after making the catch and was OK.

Bishop never trailed again.

Gladish stepped up big on defense, making a spectacular over-the-shoulder interception of an Eldridge pass at the 13.

Harris broke off a jaw-dropping 52-yard run in which he ran up the right side, cut back against the grain and was tackled on the left side of field.

The drive was hindered by penalties, but the Cardinals still came away with points as Luckhurst booked a 27-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead.

“Obviously the turnovers late in the first half hurt us," Saugus coach Jason Bornn said. "It’s tough to bounce back like that. You can’t give a team like this opportunities.”

Saugus came right back behind the running of Quinn Scheaffer. He broke off a 67-yard run and scored on a 3-yarder to make it a 17-14 game with 5:05 left in the second quarter. Scheaffer ran for 144 yards on 21 carries.

Then Harris took over. On first down from the 20, he busted off the blocks of linemen Adrian Guillen and Jacob Songer and outran the defense for an 80-yard score and a 24-14 Bishop lead. And, he did it while losing one of his cleats at the line of scrimmage.

Harris praised the blocking of Songer and Guillen on his long runs. "They just open it up. They do their thing; they don’t ask for much but they get it done.”

Said Crawford: “John historically seems to rise to the occasion and play so well in big games. He just wouldn’t be denied. He’s a very special player.”

Harris rushed for 319 yards on 19 carries.

He made it 31-14 in third quarter, breaking off a 58-yard touchdown run on a trap play.

Saugus (6-7), however, wouldn’t fold. Eldridge came back from a leg injury and led the Centurions on a 65-yard drive, capping it with a 16-yard strike to Brooker, cutting the Bishop lead to a 31-21 with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

An inspired Saugus defense had Bishop facing a fourth and 1 from the Cardinals’ 42. Harris got the ball and broke the Centurions’ spirit with another 58-yard touchdown run for a 38-21 lead with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.

“It was a run to the right and I made a jump cut to the left and the scraping backer sort of over-scraped and I just went back again,” Harris explained of the play. “I made a stiff-arm on the middle backer and after that there wasn’t too many people to beat.”

“We had a perfect pick-up of the inside backers,” said Songer. “We just came through together, especially with that stiff-arm to seal the deal. That was beautiful.”

Gladish intercepted his second pass of the game at the 6 and Bishop went 94 yards for another score. Engel hit Sorocco on a 24-yard touchdown pass for a 45-21 lead with 3:24 left in the game.

Sorocco played a solid all-around game. He rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries.

Eldridge and Brooker combined one more time for Saugus.

Now it’s on to the finals for Bishop.

“It’s definitely something we’ve been looking forward to,” Harris said. The semifinals is the closest we’ve gotten. I’m very excited to get out there and play for a championship.”

