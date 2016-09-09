John Harris, Bishop Diego Run Over LaSalle, 35-21

Football

John Harris rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and Bishop Diego built a 28-0 lead and held off LaSalle for a 35-21 victory in a battle of CIF-Southern Section top-10 football teams Friday night in Pasadena.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in Division 5, improved to 3-0 on the season. LaSalle, the No. 3 team in Division 8, suffered its first loss and is 2-1.

Bishop Diego was running on all cylinders in the first half and took a 21-0 lead. Quarterback David Gladish got the Cardinals going with a 60-yard pass play to Isaiah Veal in the first quarter. Mark Soracco capped a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run at 9:12 of the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Harris scored his first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bishop increased its lead to 28-0 on a 3-yard run by Harris, who gained his 248 yards on 33 carries. He also had a 43-yard pass reception.

LaSalle got on the scoreboard on a 72-yard run by Amon Milliner. The Lancers' senior running back also had a big night running the football, finishing with 252 yards. His touchdown was the first points allowed by Bishop Diego's defense this season.

Milliner and the Lancers cut the Bishop lead in half at 28-14 on a 1-yard run. But the Cardinals responded behind the running of Harris. He broke off a 50-yard run and finished off the drive with a 6-yard scoring run, giving Bishop a 35-14 lead.

Gladish had a good night passing the ball, completing 8 of 12 for 138 yards. Veal had 3 catches for 89 yards.

Milliner scored on another run for LaSalle to close out the scoring.

Bishop returns to La Playa Stadium next Friday to play St. Joseph.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.