Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

John Harris, Bishop Diego Run Over LaSalle, 35-21

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2016 | 11:47 p.m.

John Harris rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and Bishop Diego built a 28-0 lead and held off LaSalle for a 35-21 victory in a battle of CIF-Southern Section top-10 football teams Friday night in Pasadena.

John Harris rushed for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns in Bishop Diego’s win at LaSalle. Click to view larger
John Harris rushed for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns in Bishop Diego’s win at LaSalle.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in Division 5, improved to 3-0 on the season. LaSalle, the No. 3 team in Division 8, suffered its first loss and is 2-1.

Bishop Diego was running on all cylinders in the first half and took a 21-0 lead. Quarterback David Gladish got the Cardinals going with a 60-yard pass play to Isaiah Veal in the first quarter. Mark Soracco capped a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run at 9:12 of the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.  Harris scored his first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bishop increased its lead to 28-0 on a 3-yard run by Harris, who gained his 248 yards on 33 carries. He also had a 43-yard pass reception.

LaSalle got on the scoreboard on a 72-yard run by Amon Milliner. The Lancers' senior running back also had a big night running the football, finishing with 252 yards. His touchdown was the first points allowed by Bishop Diego's defense this season.

Milliner and the Lancers cut the Bishop lead in half at 28-14 on a 1-yard run. But the Cardinals responded behind the running of Harris. He broke off a 50-yard run and finished off the drive with a 6-yard scoring run, giving Bishop a 35-14 lead.

Gladish had a good night passing the ball, completing 8 of 12 for 138 yards. Veal had 3 catches for 89 yards.

Milliner scored on another run for LaSalle to close out the scoring.

Bishop returns to La Playa Stadium next Friday to play St. Joseph.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 