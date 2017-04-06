John Harris, Brolin Parris Lead Bishop Volleyball Past Carpinteria

John Harris pounded 19 kills, powering Bishop Diego to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-8 sweep of Carpinteria in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match at the Brick House.
Setter Brolin Parris spread the ball around and led an efficient offense for the Cardinals.
"A handful of mistakes took the Warriors out of the run," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia. "We plan to use this experience as a learning tool for future opponents."
Bishop improves to 11-3-1 and 9-0 in the TVL. Carpinteria is 8-3, 6-3.
