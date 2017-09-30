John Harris Has a Night for King in Bishop Diego’s Rout of Carpinteria

Football

About the only thing John Harris didn’t win Friday night was the 50-50 drawing.

The Bishop Diego senior running back was the leading rusher and touchdown maker in the Cardinals’ 56-0 football win over Carpinteria at La Playa Stadium. In addition, he was named the Homecoming King and was presented the G.I. Forum Trophy as the MVP of the 73rd rivalry game.

Harris scored on three touchdown runs of 5, 20 and 59 yard during a 42-point first half for Bishop (6-0) and finished the game with 127 yards rushing on just seven carries.

“He’s just so dynamic,” Bishop coach Tom Crawford said. “To have seven carries and get the MVP award, it’s simply a reflection of how electric he is anytime he gets the ball. He opens up a lot of other things for us.”

Carpinteria coach Rick Candaele compared Harris to former Carpinteria star Ryan Gocong, a powerful running back for the Warriors in the late 1990s who went on to star for Candaele at Claremont College.

Harris, credited his offensive line for opening up huge holes for him to run through.

“Major props to them, they are way under appreciated,” he said off the O-line. “They were killing it out there as they always do. Major respect for them, they get it done out there.”

Candaele was impressed with Bishop’s play.

“They overpowered us and they played just like we thought they were going to play,” he said. “I’d like to see us continue to improve our competitive toughness. We still got a ways to go.

“Give (Bishop) credit, they didn’t mess around much.”

Bishop jumped on Carpinteria (2-3) for three touchdowns in less than four minutes in the first quarter.

The first one was set up by a 21-yard sack of quarterback Vance Keiser by linebacker Ashton Borgeson. The Warriors punted from their 6 and Bishop started its drive at the Carpinteria 45.

After runs by Harris and Chris Mesipam, Bishop quarterback Jake Engel hit Dylan Streett on a 24-yard pass play to the 5. Harris finished the drive with a touchdown at the 7:56 mark and Jack Luckhurst kicked the first of his eight successful PATs.

The Warriors went three and out and Alberto Arroyo booted a 61-yard punt to put the Cardinals back at their 20.

The longer field didn’t matter. On first down, quarterback David Gladish kept the ball on an option play, turned the corner and sped 80 yards for a touchdown.

Streett intercepted Carpinteria on its next series and raced 55 yards for the third TD of the quarter at the 4:48 mark.

“We had a good start in the game,” said Crawford. “I think everything was in flow from the very beginning. It’s always great when you can kick the ball in the end zone and make a team go 80 yards right out of the box. You already have a field position shift there right at the beginning. Sure enough we got a pretty short field."

Bishop scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 20-yard run by Harris, a 32 yarder by Isaia Morones and a 59-yard burst by Harris.

“Everything is starting to mesh, everybody is getting back into their groove,” said Harris. “We’re pretty excited to see how it’s going to go now that we’re back and healthy.”

Crawford said it was nice to finally play at home after four straight road games.

“Several kids mentioned it was like the first game of the season,” he said. “The experience of those games and the intensity of those away games and just the travel time the kids had to spend together actually was very productive for us. It probably made us a tougher team mentally, which I think is going to pay off down the road.”

The Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the second half, which was played with a running clock. Adrian Sorocco had a 22-yard run and Nick Kislow ran for a 6-yard score.

Carpinteria finally got past the 50-yard line in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run by Isaac DeAlba, but the Warriors fumbled on the next play and Bishop recovered.

“I think they’re going to challenge for their division,” Candaele said of the Cardinals, the top-ranked team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section. “We have other goals besides Bishop. We have five games left. We knew when we saw this game on the schedule it was going to be a challenge. This group is pretty resilient. Our goal is to win a couple of more before we get into league and see what happens.”

