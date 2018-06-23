Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
John Harris, Isaiah Veal Make Big Plays for Bishop Diego in 9-0 Win over Nevada State Champs

Harris rushes for 207 yards, Cardinals' defense shines in opener

John Harris breaks into the open field on his way to a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Desert Pines of Las Vegas, Nev. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 26, 2017 | 6:28 p.m.

John Harris had a monster game running the football and Isaiah Veal led a superb defensive performance with two huge plays for Bishop Diego in a 9-0 season-opening win over Las Vegas Desert Pines, the defending Class 3A Nevada state champions, at La Playa Stadium on Friday night.

Harris, who had a 69-yard touchdown run on the game's first play from scrimmage nullified by a penalty, rushed for 207 yards on 25 carries and scored the game's only touchdown on a 30-yard run with 1:25 left in the first quarter. The Cardinals missed the PAT.

Bishop's defense made that 6-0 score hold up until kicker Jack Luckhurst clinch the victory by converting a 22-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the game. 

There were several big plays by the defense, but the two Veal made were highlight-reel quality. He prevented a Desert Pines touchdown in the second quarter by running down speedy wide receiver Tye Moore, throwing him down at the 1-yard line, and forcing a fumble. Bishop freshman safety Luke Knightly recovered the ball.

Chris Jablonka (52) and Ashton Borgeson (41) of Bishop Diego team up to drop Desert Pines running back Jyden King. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk phot)

"They ran an out route and a cross, so I saw the cross and I started going," Veal said. "All of I sudden I saw the guy on the out (route) caught it and he started moving really fast. I was like, ‘I got to get there.’ I just grabbed him and I threw him to the ground and the fumble happened. I got him from the back and I yanked his arm and the ball came out."

Veal's next game-changing play was jaw-dropping. He leaped like he was on a trampoline, reached high in the air and snared quarterback Tyler Williamson's pass with one hand for an interception inside the Bishop 25. What made the play even more impressive was it was done by a senior who blew out his knee at midseason last year and missed all of basketball and track seasons.

"I felt good to be back," he said. "(The play) was kind of slow motion. I saw my hand go in the air and the ball and it just froze. After I caught it everyone went ‘Ohhhhhhhh!’’’

Harris was impressed. 

"I was on the sideline and had a perfect view," Harris said of the interception. "It was like a (John) Madden (video) game in slow motion. It was awesome.

“I’ve been playing with Isaiah since I was in the 5th grade. Undoubtedly, he’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever met, so it’s no surprise he’s making big plays like that." 

Said Bishop coach Tom Crawford: "I told him, ‘It’s great to have you back.’ You get some special athletes like that and when they’re out you don’t realize how much you miss them until you see them make plays like that. Those are game-changing type plays."

Harris also made a big defensive play, tackling Desert Pines running back Michael Lofton a yard short of a first down on fourth and 5 from the   Bishop 12, with the Cardinals clinging to the 6-0 lead in the third quarter.

"I know you’re going to mention John Harris, but you can see what an athlete he is and an impact player he is on the defensive side of the ball," said Crawford.

John Harris sacks Desert Pines quarterback Tyler Williamson as Bishop’s Toby Pouso’o rushes in to help. Click to view larger
John Harris sacks Desert Pines quarterback Tyler Williamson as Bishop’s Toby Pouso’o rushes in to help. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Middle linebacker Ashton Borgeson had several big hits, including a crushing sack on Williamson late in the game.

"Ash is a little bit like a heat-seeking missile. When he gets your in our sights, he’s really coming at you. He forced a lot of things, too," said Crawford. 

The coach was pleased how the Bishop defensive rose to the occasion against an athletic opponent.

"We’re real thrilled how the kids performed, particularly defensively," he said. "We didn’t finish the season well against a very athletic team in Salesian (in the CIF playoffs), so opening the season you have this trepidation about what you’re going to experience. I thought they played very, very aggressively. The issues we had early were communication issues in terms of which personal (to insert into the game, that sort of stuff. But goodness gracious they didn’t let that get to them, they just kept on playing. And I think we got stronger defensively as the game went on."

The Cardinals continue their tough pre-league schedule next Friday at Arroyo Grande.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

