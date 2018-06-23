Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

John Harris of Bishop Diego Football, UCSB Soccer’s Amanda Ball Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 28, 2017 | 3:35 p.m.

Bishop Diego football player John Harris and UCSB soccer’s Amanda Ball were honored as the Athletes of the Week at the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon of the 2017-18 school year on Monday at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Harris rushed for 232 yards and scored the only touchdown of the game in the Cardinals’ 9-0 win over Desert Pines of Las Vegas, the defending Class 3A Nevada State Champions.

Amanda Ball, UCSB women’s soccer Click to view larger
Amanda Ball, UCSB women’s soccer
John Harris, Bishop Diego football Click to view larger
John Harris, Bishop Diego football

The senior also made some big plays on defense to preserve the shutout in the season opener. He had two quarterback sacks, made a huge tackle to prevent Desert Pines from making first down on a long drive and intercepted a pass.

Ball scored the game-winning goals in UCSB victories over Idaho (3-0) and San Jose State (1-0). She tallied three goals in the two matches.

Ball is a senior forward from Chino Hills.

The male honorable mention choices for the award include Isaiah Veal (Bishop Diego football), Frankie Gamberdella (Santa Barbara High football), Natani Drati (Santa Barbara High football), Daniel Arzate (Dos Pueblos football) and Luis Mesino (San Marcos football).

The female candidates considered for the honor were Lexi Rottman (UCSB volleyball), Ellie Chenoweth (Santa Barbara High volleyball), Caylin Zimmerman (Laguna Blanca volleyball) and Libby Dahlberg (Westmont volleyball).

The Athletes of the Week are selected by members of the local sports media.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

