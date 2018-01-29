John Harris Recognized as Bishop Diego’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

The community has seen and read about the achievements of John Harris on the football field during his four years at Bishop Diego.

Harris has been a high achiever in the classroom, too.

The son of Courtney and Janet Harris on Monday was recognized for his athletic and academic success by being named Bishop Diego’s Scholar Athlete of Year.

He was presented the award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Harris has earned numerous accolades in football. This past season his performances were instrumental in Bishop Diego winning its first CIF-Southern Section football title and becoming the first team from Santa Barbara County to win a CIF State football championship.

He broke the county record for rushing touchdowns with 34, rushed for 2,263 yards and was named the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Offensive Player of the Year.

He’s played on the varsity football team since he was a freshman and earned all-league honors each year. He’s been a team captain the last two seasons.

Harris has also played varsity basketball, soccer, volleyball and track & field for the Cardinals. He earned all-league honors in volleyball as a freshman and a junior.

Harris is an academic all star. He carries a 4.52 GPA, taking a class load that includes Advanced Placement calculus, physics and English, intermediate multi-media, government and economics. He’s received straight A’s throughout his high school career.

His academic honors include Junior Marshall Award for being in the top 10 in his class and National Honor Society member.

Outside of school, he serves as the vice president of the local chapter of Youth 4 Direct Relief.

Harris recently committed to Columbia in the Ivy League, where he plans to play football.

He is interested in one day going to medical school. His father, Courtney, is a doctor.

