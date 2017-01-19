Boys Soccer
John Harris Scores Twice in Bishop Diego Loss
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 19, 2017 | 6:26 p.m.
John Harris scored two first-half goals, but St. Bonaventure jumped on Bishop Diego for three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half and beat the Cardinals 3-2 in a Frontier League boys soccder match on Thursday.
Adam Luckhurst and Daniel Giannini assisted on Harris' goals.
The Cardinals fall to 0-2-1 in league play.
