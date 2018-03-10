John Jensen, Matt Lautz Power SBCC Past Cuesta, 14-11

Baseball

Matt Lautz and John Jensen combined for seven hits and Jensen drove in four runs to power SBCC to a 14-11 win at Cuesta in a WSC North baseball game on Friday.

Lautz went 4 for 5 with a double and a stolen base and scored four runs. Jensen went 3-5 with a homer and scored three runs.

Nicholas Prainito had a productive day with a double and a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Patrick Caulfield, Shane Hersh, Mitchell Sancier and Jake Holton also had two hits on the day.

Starter Ian Churchill pitched five innings and struck out four Cuesta batters.

The Vaqueros (11-9, 2-1) are back home on Tuesday against Cuesta (10-8, 1-2) at Pershing Park.

