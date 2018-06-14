John Jensen’s Grand Slam Powers Foresters to 5th Straight Victory

Baseball

John Jensen smacked a grand slam in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and power the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 9-3 victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Wednesday in Pasadena.

Jensen, a former Santa Barbara High and SBCC star headed to UC Irvine, came up after Christian Gambale doubled and Logan Allen and Luke Ritter drew walks. He ripped Colin King's pitcher over the right-field wall.

Jensen had a productive day, going 3 for 5 with five RBI and a stolen base.

Lead-off hitter Allen, of Arkansas-Fort Smith, continued to create havoc for opposing defenses. He reached base four times, stole two bases and scored three runs. He leads the Foresters with six stolen bases in four games.

Dane Acker of Rice University made his Foresters debut and first start since early May, worked around a leadoff walk to retire the next three Arroyo Seco hitters.

“I felt really good given how long it had been since my last outing,” Acker told sbforesters.org. “I was trying to be a little too perfect in the early going, but with every pitch I felt like things got more comfortable. I was even throwing my change-up for consistent strikes, which has been my biggest goal to improve on this summer.”

Acker walked two in his four innings of work, allowed three singles and one run earned. He had three strikeouts.

Foresters reliever James Notary was credited with the win, as he turned in three innings of two-run ball in support of Acker.

The game marked the return of right-hander of Matt Hartman from Tommy John surgery. He threw a scoreless inning in his first appearance since undergoing the elbow-ligament surgery back in April 2017. He induced a quick double play after a leadoff walk, and proceeded to strike the final batter out swinging, amid cheers and applause from teammates and traveling fans.

Westmont’s Bailey Reed came in to pitch a clean ninth, and Foresters improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in the CCL.

The Foresters will hit the road once more Thursday to face the defending CCL-champion Orange County Riptide. The game can be heard on AM-1290 at 5 p.m.