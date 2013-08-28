Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

John Lofthus, Michael Medel Join Board of United Boys & Girls Clubs

By Flannery Hill for the United Boys & Girls Clubs | August 28, 2013 | 10:02 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is pleased to welcome John Lofthus and Michael Medel to its Board of Directors.

 

Lofthus
John Lofthus

Lofthus serves as the associate director for Alumni Affairs at UC Santa Barbara, and oversees the preparation of the annual All Gaucho Reunion celebration. He received his bachelor of arts degree in business economics and a master's degree in educational leadership from UCSB.

Lofthus was the former director of the UCSB Alumni Association Family Vacation Center program. He has served as the former ambassador of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and is on the Lemon Festival Planning Committee.

He was assistant coach for the Dos Pueblos High School cross-country program from 2004 to 2006.

Lofthus is also the “Wanna-be” Race Director of the Gaucho Gallop benefit race, which is entering its seventh year in 2014 and has completed the “Emerging Leaders Program” offered by “Leading from Within.” He is a member of the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet leadership group, and serves on the board for the Santa Barbara Athletic Association.

He is also an avid runner, completing four marathons and four ultra-marathons. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and energetic 2-year-old.

Medel has served as the coordinator of Santa Barbara City College’s Student Outreach and Orientation programs and as a faculty member in the Communication Department for the last decade.

He received a bachelor’s degree in communication from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in communication studies from California State University-Northridge.

Since 2010, Medel has served as a youth mentor for the Youth Making Change Program that provides young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy.

Medel
Michael Medel

In 2012, Medel was selected as a Santa Barbara Katherine Harvey Fellow by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Leading from Within Organization. Helping underserved youth in the community to realize their potential and accomplish their dreams has always been a passion of his.

Medel resides in Goleta and serves as president of the Goleta Club House Community Council.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Today the clubs help more than 7,000 youth throughout Santa Barbara County. Youth can come to the clubs to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may also be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

For more information, click here or call 805.681.1315.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 