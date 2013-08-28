John Lofthus, Michael Medel Join Board of United Boys & Girls Clubs

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is pleased to welcome John Lofthus and Michael Medel to its Board of Directors.

Lofthus serves as the associate director for Alumni Affairs at UC Santa Barbara, and oversees the preparation of the annual All Gaucho Reunion celebration. He received his bachelor of arts degree in business economics and a master's degree in educational leadership from UCSB.

Lofthus was the former director of the UCSB Alumni Association Family Vacation Center program. He has served as the former ambassador of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and is on the Lemon Festival Planning Committee.

He was assistant coach for the Dos Pueblos High School cross-country program from 2004 to 2006.

Lofthus is also the “Wanna-be” Race Director of the Gaucho Gallop benefit race, which is entering its seventh year in 2014 and has completed the “Emerging Leaders Program” offered by “Leading from Within.” He is a member of the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet leadership group, and serves on the board for the Santa Barbara Athletic Association.

He is also an avid runner, completing four marathons and four ultra-marathons. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and energetic 2-year-old.

Medel has served as the coordinator of Santa Barbara City College’s Student Outreach and Orientation programs and as a faculty member in the Communication Department for the last decade.

He received a bachelor’s degree in communication from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in communication studies from California State University-Northridge.

Since 2010, Medel has served as a youth mentor for the Youth Making Change Program that provides young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy.

In 2012, Medel was selected as a Santa Barbara Katherine Harvey Fellow by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Leading from Within Organization. Helping underserved youth in the community to realize their potential and accomplish their dreams has always been a passion of his.

Medel resides in Goleta and serves as president of the Goleta Club House Community Council.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Today the clubs help more than 7,000 youth throughout Santa Barbara County. Youth can come to the clubs to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may also be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

For more information, click here or call 805.681.1315.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.