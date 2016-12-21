John (Mac) McCurdy, of Santa Maria, 1920-2016

Posted on December 21, 2016 | 1:42 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

John Arthur (Mac) McCurdy, 96, died Monday, Dec. 19 in Santa Maria. John had been a resident of Santa Maria since 1958.

Born in Sedalia, Missouri, on April 19, 1920, to John and Sarah McCurdy, John graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia in May 1937 and Dodge’s Radio School in Valparaiso, Ind., in 1940.

John served in the Army Air Corps from August 1942 to January 1946, attaining the rank of captain and serving with the 39th Troop Carriers in New Guinea. John was awarded the bronze star in Washington, D.C., in 2006.

After serving in World War II, John attended and graduated, in 1948, from the University of New Mexico with a degree in electrical engineering. John married Mary Smith on Oct. 19, 1946, and they were married until her death in 2002.

Son Michael McCurdy and step-daughter Kae Rodgers also preceded their father in death; Michael in 1986 and Kae in 1997. His sister Betty Wells of Sedalia died in 2013.

John worked at the Sandia Corporation in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Martin Marietta at VAFB. He was co-owner with his wife Mary, of Town Togs, a ladies apparel shop in Santa Maria for many years.

John and Mary attended Auctioneering School in Nashville, Tenn., graduating with the title of colonel in May 1977. He was an avid amateur radio operator and enjoyed checking in on his radio.

John is survived by his sister Mary Francis Herndon of Sedalia; his Santa Maria niece and nephew, Richard and Vicki Wilson; step grand-daughter Shayna Levine Doxey and family of Rockwall, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews in Missouri and Texas.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Santa Maria, and a member of the 39th Troop Carrier Association.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Dudley Hoffman Chapel, Pastor Clete Doyle officiating.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.