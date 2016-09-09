John MacGregor of Santa Maria, 1921-2016

Posted on September 9, 2016 | 9:20 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

John MacGregor, 95, of Santa Maria went to be with his Lord and Savior, his loving family at his side.

John was born on Prince Edward Island, Canada, in 1921 to Archie and Annie (McKay) MacGregor.

He was preceded in passing by two brothers and a sister: Colin Ray of Prince Edward Island, William Hilton of Winnipeg, Canada, and Frances Gessner also of Winnipeg.

John’s family moved to Winnipeg early in his life, where he met and married the love of his life, Marge (Jones). They shared in each other’s lives for 72 wonderful years.

John was a World War II veteran, having served in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1941-45.

In 1950 the family emigrated to the United States and settled in Pasadena, Calif. In 1956, the family relocated to Santa Maria and have made their home there ever since.

John was an entrepreneur and business co-owner (Radco Mfg. CO). He is a former president of the Santa Maria Valley Developers and board member of the Santa Maria Country Club, where he and Marge have been active members since 1958.

John also had an abiding love of flying, leading him to earn his pilot’s license in 1955 and culminating in his co-ownership of an aircraft charter and flight school business in the 1980s.

John loved the Lord and was an active 50-year member of the First Christian Church, having served as both a deacon and elder.

John dearly loved and was devoted to his wife and family. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marge; sons Wayne (Louise) of Littleton, Colo., and Warren (Gayle) of Arroyo Grande, Calif.; and grandchildren Molly Sanders (Ryan) of Snohomish, Wash., and Colin of Littleton, Colo.

Services for John will be held at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, 2016.

The family requests that any charitable donations be made in John’s memory to either the Marian Regional Medical Center or Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.