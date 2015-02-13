John McGibbon of Goleta, 1947-2015

Posted on February 13, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Sabra McGibbon

John McGibbon, 67, of Goleta, Calif., died on Feb. 7, 2015, after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was born in 1947 in Detroit, Mich., and as a child lived in Richmond, Va. He moved to Santa Barbara in 1965 and was part of the Mountain Drive community at that time.

John was a union electrician for several years and then became a respected electrical contractor and later had a home inspection business.

His greatest joy was his family and his devotion to them knew no bounds.

He is survived by Sabra, the love of his life and wife of 35 years; his daughter from his first marriage, Loriel May, and son-in-law Bruce May, M.D.; and grandchildren Parker and Emily May. He is also survived by his children with Sabra, daughter Jenny McGibbon and son Jim McGibbon, and Bailey his Labradoodle and many other friends and relatives.

Those who knew him appreciated his positive spirit, brilliant and curious mind, and loving kindness. He graduated from Santa Barbara City College and was a member of Mensa.

He could make and fix anything and experienced great satisfaction from building the family home and maintaining and improving it through the years. He loved to cook, play board games, paint, go for walks, meditate, complete house projects, and read science and science fiction books and articles.

Despite all the treatments and surgeries he was subjected to in the last years, he never lost his positive attitude and always treated everyone with love and kindness no matter how sick he felt. He was truly an inspiration to everyone he knew.

The family would like to thank the Santa Barbara Cancer Center, the Beverly Hills Cancer Center and his sister, Susan McGibbon, who provided loving support throughout his battle.

A memorial will be scheduled.