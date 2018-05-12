John McKenna of Montecito, 1941-2018

Posted on May 12, 2018 | 11:50 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

John McKenna, of Montecito, California, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. He was 76.

Born in 1941, John was the son of Madalyn and George McKenna of Hope Ranch, California,who predeceased him.

He is survived by Holly Cowper McKenna, his beloved wife of 46 years, and by Martha Saxe, his first wife with whom he had three children: Deborah McKenna, Craig McKenna (wife Keti) and John McKenna. He was the proud grandfather of Alex and Jack McKenna.

John had a great personal style and a keen eye for beauty and design. He surrounded his homes with colorful gardens and unique landscapes. His talents led him to a working adventure with his brother who developed an ultrasonic Watch Cleaning Machine at McKenna Labs. Eventually, he became a developer, a realtor and an employee of Santana properties until he retired.

Tennis, golf and mean games of ping pong were threaded through John’s life. He loved sport, the camaraderie with good friends, and good stories. He knew every junk food establishment in corners of every town and loved his hot fudge sundaes.

He was a music aficionado who shared his passion for sound in his beloved Music Room. His tastes varied from opera, Dvorak, Coltrane, Ellington to Willie Nelson. John was a man who lived well, laughed often and was much loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m.May 19, 2018, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito, followed by a reception. If desired, in lieu of flowers, support of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Music Academy of the West, New House Santa Barbara or your favorite charity is appreciated.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.