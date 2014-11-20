John Mielke Sr. of Morro Bay, 1974-2014

Posted on November 20, 2014 | 4:44 p.m.

Source: Edrie Ohl

John Karl Mielke Sr. of Morro Bay, Calif., left this world unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2014, at the age of 39 while working on San Nicholas Island Naval Base.

John was born in Lompoc on Nov. 21, 1974, to Edrie Anna Ohl and Steve Karl Mielke. At 4 years of age, he moved to Goleta with his mom. He attended Brandon and Ellwood elementary schools as well as Goleta Valley Junior High.

To John's delight, he became a big brother to Craig Murray in 1985. Before high school he moved to San Luis County to live with his dad. He attended Atascadero and Morro Bay high schools. He graduated from MBHS in 1993. He played the tenor saxophone in the band and was active in agriculture classes. It was there that he met his wife and best friend, Jeannie Cunningham. They married in 1997 and became parents to sons John Jr. in 1999 and Benjamin Cecil in 2002.

John had the most beautiful copper red hair and a fiery, magnetic personality to go along with it. As a boy he loved spending time at the "Ranch" in Lompoc with Grandpa Cecil and Grandma Jean. Quick-witted with a commanding presence, he knew and was known fondly by almost everyone in his hometown of Morro Bay. He loved to visit and chat and enjoyed barbecuing. He was active with his sons in Scouting and very proud of and deeply loved his wife and sons.

John worked as a water operator for the Los Osos Community Services District, the City of Morro Bay Water Department and most recently for the Department of Defense.

John is survived by his wife, Jeannie, and their sons, John Jr and Ben; his mom, Edrie Ohl (Goleta); his dad, Steve Mielke and wife Annette (Paso Robles); his brother, Craig Murray and fiancé Michele Ogawa (Goleta); aunt Jacque Ohl-Trlica (Goleta); and cousins Andrew Trlica, Chad Ohl-Trlica and Chad's daughter Elsa Leigh. There are also many other extended family members and friends throughout mostly California and Arizona. He was predeceased by his grandpa Cecil Ohl and wife Jean, and his uncle Lee Trlica.

A memorial service took place at the LDS church in Morro Bay on Oct. 15.

"John, I consider myself privileged and fortunate to have been chosen as your mom. I'm saddened to my core by your loss. You will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart. I see you in your boys and that helps. Happy birthday, son. I had no idea we wouldn't be together to celebrate your 40th. I love you." — Mom.