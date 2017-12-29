John Moore Seeks 500th Career Win at Westmont This Weekend

College Basketball

John Moore, already the winningest coach in Westmont College men’s basketball history, will reach a milestone at the school with the Warriors’ next win.

It will be his 500th win at Westmont.

The Warriors aim to get it done for their coach at this weekend’s Tom Byron Classic at Murchison Gym. They play the University of Alberta at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Antelope Valley on Saturday at 7:30.

The Master’s College plays Antelope Valley in Friday’s Byron opener and takes on Alberta on Saturday. Both games are at 5 p.m.

In his 25th season at Westmont, Moore has a record of 499-256. He’s had only one losing season during his time coaching at the Montecito campus.

Moore also played on winning teams at Westmont under the legendary Chet Kammerer, who ranks second in total wins in the program with 357 in 17 seasons.

Moore cut his teeth in college coaching as an assistant under Frank Carbajal. He also worked as an assistant at Azusa Pacific before landing his first head coaching job at Fresno Pacific. He won 79 games there in five seasons (79-74).

His overall coaching record is 578-330, a winning percentage of .636.

Friday night’s game will be Westmont’s first since Dec. 2. The Warriors had two games cancelled because of the Thomas Fire, which burned close to the campus.