Beach Volleyball

John Moran, Adam Cabbage Capture Santa Barbara Men’s Open

Adam Cabbage rips a spike past the block attempt by Gabriel Ospina during the championship match. Click to view larger
Adam Cabbage rips a spike past the block attempt by Gabriel Ospina during the championship match. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 3, 2016 | 12:29 a.m.

When a volleyball player is digging balls and finishing plays for points, a team can go a long way in a doubles tournament.

Adam Cabbage was doing a lot of finishing Saturday in the final of the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men’s Open. Cabbage’s superb defense and ability to put balls away enabled him and partner John Moran to defeat Santa Barbara’s Shane Cervantes and Ventura’s Gabriel Ospina, 21-16, 21-16, for the championship in front of the Cabrillo Bath House.

The tournament is part of the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival.

Cabbage’s defensive prowess combined Moran’s big block, tough serving and solid setting made them tough to beat. It seemed like every time Cervantes and Ospina inched closer to them, Cabbage, a former all-state prep football player in New Mexico, came up with a big play to thwart the comeback.

Gabriel Ospina, left, and Jacob Landel engage in a joust at the net during the semifinals. Click to view larger
Gabriel Ospina, left, and Jacob Landel engage in a joust at the net during the semifinals. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“Two things,” Moran said were the difference in the match. “One, our ball control. I thought we passed exceptionally well. And, I thought Adam’s defense was unbelievable. He got in a zone midway through that first game and he never got out of it. He must of dug 11-12 balls from the middle of the first game all the way through the second.”

Said Cervantes: “They served tougher, got us out of system and Adam just played great defense. That was the difference. Gabe and I, we’re just side-out guys, we don’t have a good blocker between us, so we’re defenders — side-out guys. They just got us in some bad positions here and there and they got the real points.”

Moran and Cabbage displayed great chemistry on the court.

“We’ve known each other six years; we were training partners,” said Cabbage, of Hermosa Beach. “I played all last year with him and the year before. We’re so familiar with each other and it’s so much fun. He’s like a brother.”

John Moran hits through the block of Mike Stewart during the semifinals. Click to view larger
John Moran hits through the block of Mike Stewart during the semifinals. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“We’re best friends. I was the best man at his wedding,” said Moran, of Redondo Beach. “We have great chemistry, plus he carries me. I’m 40 years old so it’s nice to have a young guy to carry you.”

Moran played 11 seasons on the AVP Tour. Cabbage, 28, is playing in his third year and second as a regular in the main draw of tournaments.

With no AVP event this weekend, Cabbage was free to play. Moran, meanwhile, got freed up from daddy duties. He and his wife have twin 6 year olds.

The Santa Barbara Open men’s finalists: from left, champions John Moran and Adam Cabbage, and runners-up Shane Cervantes and Gabriel Ospina.
The Santa Barbara Open men’s finalists: from left, champions John Moran and Adam Cabbage, and runners-up Shane Cervantes and Gabriel Ospina.

“My wife was able to let me get away from the kids this weekend,” he said. “I just love Santa Barbara. The people are great; they’re so nice. The scenery is gorgeous.”

“John is a good buddy of mine and he said, ‘Hey, do you want to play?’ Cabbage said. “I haven’t played a CBVA event all year, and this is the second time I’ve played this one. I took second last time, so it’s nice to win it.”

It was the second title for Moran.

Cabbage and Moran stopped an all-Cervantes final. In the semifinals, they knocked off Ric Cervantes — Shane’s younger brother — and Mike Stewart in two sets (21-17, 21-13). Shane Cervantes and Ospina defeated Santa Cruz’s Jacob Landel and Chicory Roth, 21-15, 21-16.

Shane Cervantes blasts away in a semifinal win over Jacob Landel and Chicory Roth. Click to view larger
Shane Cervantes blasts away in a semifinal win over Jacob Landel and Chicory Roth. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“I was hoping,” said Shane about the chance of playing against Ric in the final. “We’ve been close before but it hasn’t happened. (Ric and Mike) are a great team, they ran into the same problem with Adam and John.”

Shane Cervantes praised the play of his partner, who's played beach volleyball for just three years.

“Gabe was great the entire day,” he said. “But when you don’t have the blocker that’s going to take away some areas on the court — and Adam and John can side out so well — it’s going to be tough. A mistake for us is a really big deal and they just took advantage.”

Despite the defeat, Cervantes was thrilled to play in the final of his hometown tournament.

"It means a lot," he said. "Playing down here all of the time, it’s cool to show up for the city and just play well. It was a fun day. We just came up against a better team in the final."

In the quarterfinals, Moran-Cabbage defeated Jared Godinez-Alejandro Parra; Ric Cervantes-Stewart outlasted Evan Enriques-Micah Maa; Shane Cervantes-Ospina topped Matt Jones-Kyle Stevenson, and Jacob Landel-Chicory Roth beat Garrett Wilson-Timmy Blanc.

The CBVA Santa Barbara Women's Open is Sunday at the courts in front of the Cabrillo Arts Center. The finals are expected around 4 p.m.

