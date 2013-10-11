John Nelson Joins Youth and Family Services YMCA Board of Managers

The Youth and Family Services YMCA is proud to announce the election of John Nelson to its Board of Managers.

Nelson is president of Meridian Retirement Plan Advisors in Santa Barbara and a nationally recognized ERISA attorney as well as an experienced investment advisor.

As a volunteer, Nelson has served as an administrator or coach for many local youth programs, including Boy Scouts, the San Marcos High School Booster Club, Goleta Valley Little League, Goleta Valley Girls Softball, the Santa Barbara Youth Football and the Page Center.

When he's not counseling local businesses, Nelson likes to swim, bike and run. He is a nationally ranked age-group triathlete.

Nelson lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Peggy, and they have three adult children.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.