John O’Neill to Head Up Local Banc of California Branch

John O’Neill has been appointed vice president and branch manager of Banc of California’s Canon Perdido Street office in Santa Barbara.

As branch manager, O’Neill will oversee the daily operations and business development, focusing on personal and business lending activities at the bank’s branch, 18 W. Canon Perdido St. He can be reached at 308-8684.

A banker for some 20 years, O’Neill started his career in Massachusetts with BayBank Harvard Trust as a financial services officer and later served as a branch manager and a regional training consultant for Bank of Boston and Bank of America’s Private Bank.

O’Neill also served as a branch manager for Rabobank and Community West Bank.

He spent 10 years in the food and hospitality industry in Santa Barbara, owning or managing several local establishments, including Elements Restaurant, as well as working with SYSCO Food Services as a relationship manager.

A longtime Santa Barbara resident, O’Neill has served on multiple nonprofit boards and has been involved over the years in the Santa Barbara and Goleta chambers of commerce.

Banc of California operates 34 offices in California. The company has been recognized by Forbes for the second straight year as one of the 100 Best Banks in America for 2017, Banc of California said.

— John O'Neill for Banc of California.