John Revelle Wilson, 1924-2012

Posted on May 15, 2012 | 3:20 p.m.

Source: Wilson Family

John Revelle Wilson, age 88, passed away at home in Ojai, California, on May 1, 2012, from congestive heart failure.

He was born at home in McLeansboro, Illinois, on March 15, 1924, the eldest of four. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Revelle Wilson and Sadie McKnight Wilson; a brother, Eugene Wilson; and a grandson, Nate Revelle Wilson.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, better known as “Ginger,” and their family, including son Scott (Christine) and children Eli and Marika; daughter Dede Pitruzzelli (Bill) and children Joseph and Stefan; daughter Gracia “Gay” Hopcia (Dave) and children Abby and Aiden; son Doug (Dina) and children Tyler, Haley, Sadie and Amanda; son Clint (Yi) and children Rebecca, Sydney and Homer. Tyler and his wife, Christen, blessed John with two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Parker.

He is also survived by two sisters, Jane Friel of Carbondale, Illinois, and Cheryl Stephens of McLeansboro, Illinois.

John’s interest in the oil industry came while in high school when he worked in the oil fields of southern Illinois as a “roughneck.” He left Northwestern University during World War II to serve in the Army Air Corps as a navigator, South Pacific Arena. After the war, he graduated from Northwestern with a Master’s degree in geology, with a minor in chemistry. While at Northwestern, John met Barbara “Ginger” Ziegler and they married in 1948.

After several years of working as a petroleum geologist for Continental Oil Co. in Texas, John took a position with Standard Oil of California. The couple moved to Ojai in 1952 where they raised their five children and supported their community.

After retiring from Standard, John taught science and chemistry at Ojai Valley School and Buena High School in Ventura.

At John’s request, there was no public funeral service but a private family inurnment was held at Ojai Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Help of Ojai, the Ojai Valley Museum or Ojai Presbyterian Church.

“He who hears my word and believes has eternal life ... and has passed from death to life.” — John 5:24