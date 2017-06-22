John Ross on Rescue Mission Board

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has announced that John Ross has joined its board of directors.

A native of Southern California, Ross was raised in Claremont. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point. Upon his commission to 2nd lieutenant, he served in the 1st Calvary Division at Ft. Hood, Texas, as an armor officer.

In 1998, Ross resigned his commission to pursue a masters of business administration at UC, Irvine. Subsequently, he came to Santa Barbara in 2012 to join Mission Linen Supply. He has served as the company’s president/CEO and a board director since July of 2013.

Ross has been married to his wife, Allyson Ross, since they were both lieutenants in the Army. He and his family attend First Presbyterian Church Santa Barbara and have been inspired by the work of the Rescue Mission since being introduced to the organization.

Ross said he looks forward to serving alongside the people bringing physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to all who struggle with homelessness and addiction.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.