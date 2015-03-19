Mule Traveler John Sears to Share His Journey with Anacapa’s Breakfast Club

John Sears, aka “Mule,” known for traveling the western United States with his three mules — “Little Girl,” “Lady” and “Who-Dee-Doo” — will make a stop along his journey at Anacapa School’s Breakfast Club from 7:50 to 8:30 a.m. this Friday, March 20.

Sears and his pack have been spotted numerous times in Santa Barbara as they continue on their now 31-year trek. They are on a mission to combat urban sprawl, which he refers to as “The Megatropolis,” and to promote a lifestyle that is in tune with nature.

Along the way, Mule has faced many challenges. Sleeping outdoors and contending that it is his and the mules’ right to move about freely has come with fines, arrests and even institutionalization, yet Sears and his mules stay the course.

“This presents a very interesting alternative lifestyle in this day and age,” said Gordon Sichi, Anacapa School’s headmaster. “We provide our students with a well-rounded education by exposing them to many different ways of thinking, and it’s a great opportunity for the students to learn about Mule’s passionate perspective on life.”

Anacapa hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Prospective parents who are interested in Anacapa School for their students are welcome to attend this free event to see a very unique Breakfast Club in action.

Mule is a nomadic, passionate activist who aims to bring awareness of over-development and privatization through his wandering lifestyle. He began his journey at age 36, initially going on the road only in the summers, then gradually increasing the time span. Since retiring at age 54, John and his mules have been on the road full-time, with no plans of stopping.